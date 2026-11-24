Karen Read sues Massachusetts State Police and Canton PD over the John O'Keefe death, citing negligence by officers Michael Proctor and Sean Goode.

Former criminal defendant Karen Read has initiated a comprehensive legal action against law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts following her acquittal in the death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. The civil lawsuit explicitly identifies two former officers, Michael Proctor and Sean Goode, as central figures in her claims of police misconduct and investigation failures.

Key Defendants Identified in Civil Suit

Read filed this significant legal complaint in Bristol County, targeting the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department. The court documents place significant scrutiny on the actions and omissions of Michael Proctor and Sean Goode during the initial phases of the investigation into O'Keefe's death. This legal maneuver marks a direct challenge to the agencies that handled the high-profile case which concluded with a not guilty verdict for Read in June.

Also read Karen Read Acquitted of Murder in O'Keefe Case, Faces Probation for DUI and Files Police Lawsuit

Background of John O'Keefe Death

John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, was found deceased in the snow outside a bar in Canton in January 2022. Prosecutors had argued that Read, then 45, was intoxicated when she allegedly backed her Sport Utility Vehicle into O'Keefe and left him to perish in the cold. The criminal trial concluded with Read being acquitted of all charges, including murder and manslaughter.

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Family Perspectives on Investigation

Read's niece, who spoke to media outlets about the documentary series covering the case, expressed deep frustration with how the narrative has been perceived by the public. She noted that her family, including her younger brother, lived with O'Keefe after their parents died, making his death a profound personal tragedy rather than a media spectacle. She believes that the intense media focus on Read has overshadowed the reality of their loss.

Legal Actions and Future Implications

The lawsuit seeks accountability for the handling of the case by the named officers and departments. While Read faces no further criminal charges due to the acquittal, this civil suit aims to establish liability for any errors made during the inquiry. The case highlights the complex aftermath of high-profile criminal trials where public interest often diverges from the legal realities faced by the families involved.