Karen Read sues Massachusetts and Canton Police after jury cleared her of killing boyfriend John O'Keefe. Read appeared on TV to discuss claims of misconduct by officers.

Karen Read has returned to the national spotlight following the release of a three-part docuseries on Netflix. The streaming giant launched the documentary on November 23, 2026, detailing the intense legal battle that concluded with Read's acquittal on the most serious charges linked to the death of her boyfriend. This release has reignited public interest in the witnesses, theories, and courtroom events that captivated the country for over three years.

Read's Legal Strategy Against Police

More than a year after a jury cleared Read of murder, the central figures in the case are speaking out with renewed urgency. Karen Read has broken her public silence by filing a sweeping lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department. The legal action comes after she was found innocent of killing her late boyfriend, John O'Keefe. Read, aged 46, utilized a platform on the Today Show to discuss her objectives for the lawsuit. She made this appearance on Tuesday, June 5, revealing her goals for the civil action against the law enforcement agencies.

Also read Karen Read Acquitted of Murder in O'Keefe Case, Faces Probation for DUI and Files Police Lawsuit

Details of the 2022 Crash and Charges

The case originated from a tragic night when Read was found outside a Boston-area home after drinking. Prosecutors charged Read with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. She also faced charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor. Read pleaded not guilty to every single charge and has consistently maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings. Prosecutors argued that Read backed her SUV into O'Keefe and left him in the snow.

Contrasting Theories and Trial Outcomes

Read's defense presented a starkly different narrative to the jury. Her legal team claimed that O'Keefe was killed inside the house he visited that night. They argued that Read was framed by authorities to cover up the true circumstances of his death. Read's first trial began in April 2024 but ended in a mistrial in July 2024. Jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, leading to a retrial. The second trial wrapped up in June 2025, resulting in a partial verdict on the charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene.

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Verdicts Sentencing and Officer Names

After the retrial, Read was convicted only of operating a vehicle under the influence. The judge sentenced her to one year of probation, which is the standard penalty for a first offense of this nature. Read did not take the stand in either of her trials. In a February 2025 interview with Boston 25 News, Read stated she had nothing to hide and that her life was in the balance. The court filing for her lawsuit places two former officers at the center of the story: Michael Proctor and Sean Goode. Read filed the suit in Bristol County, targeting the agencies represented by these former officials.

Witness Fear and Victim Advocacy

The aftermath of the trial has created a tense environment for those involved. Colin, a witness in the case, told producers that the conspiracy theories swirling around the case have left him fearing for his life. He expressed constant dread about potential attacks. Another witness, McCabe, noted that the public's fixation on Read has eclipsed the man who died. She emphasized that the victim and his family have suffered the most. McCabe urged the public to remember John O'Keefe as an amazing guy rather than focusing solely on Karen Read.