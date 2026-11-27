Karen Read sues Massachusetts State Police and Canton PD for wrongful investigation. She appeared on the Today Show to discuss her quest for accountability after her criminal acquittal.

Karen Read, the former financial analyst and adjunct professor who became the center of a high-profile criminal investigation, has initiated a civil lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved in her case. Read filed the legal action against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department following her acquittal in the death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

Read Breaks Silence on Television

Karen Read appeared on the Today Show on Tuesday, June 5, to discuss her new legal strategy and the reasons behind the civil suit. She stated that the litigation is about accountability rather than financial gain. During the interview, Read explained that she needed to clear her name and fight for her freedom before she could address the injustices she faced during the investigation.

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Background of Financial Career

Before her life was disrupted by the legal proceedings, Karen Read built a quiet professional existence in finance and academia. She worked as a financial analyst and taught as an adjunct professor of finance at Bentley University. Her career in the Boston-area business school drew little public attention until the investigation into John O'Keefe's death began.

Details of the Criminal Charges

John O'Keefe died from blunt force trauma to the head after being found mortally wounded on the lawn of now-retired Boston police sergeant Brian Albert on January 29, 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Karen Read drove her SUV into O'Keefe while intoxicated and left him to die in a blizzard. She denied these allegations and maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

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Outcomes of the Criminal Trials

Read faced two trials, resulting in a hung jury during the first proceeding. In the second trial, Karen Read was acquitted of the most serious charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury also found her not guilty of leaving the scene of an accident. However, the jury did convict her of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Sentencing and Public Statements

The judge sentenced Karen Read to one-year probation because the drunk driving conviction was considered her first offense. Read has not publicly discussed returning to her previous work in finance or academia since her acquittal. Instead, she shifted her focus to the civil case, emphasizing that she could not simply forget the ordeal or return to life as it was.