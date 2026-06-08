Karen Read Case Exposes Alleged Racist, Sexist Texts and Institutional Failures in Massachusetts Police Departments

The murder trial of Karen Read has revealed extensive text messages between two Massachusetts police officers containing racist, sexist, and violent content. The messages have become central to Read's lawsuit against state and local police departments, alleging systemic bias and institutional rot. The scandal has led to the firing of one officer and the resignation of another, while raising broader concerns about accountability in law enforcement.

The murder trial of Karen Read has uncovered a wide-ranging scandal involving two Massachusetts police officers, Michael Proctor and John Goode, whose private text messages reveal a pattern of racism, sexism, and bias that Read's legal team alleges points to systemic institutional failures.

Proctor, a Massachusetts State Police trooper, served as the lead investigator on the case after John O'Keefe, Read's boyfriend, was found dead outside a home in Canton on January 29, 2022. O'Keefe died from blunt force trauma to the head. Prosecutors accused Read of striking him with her SUV while intoxicated and leaving him to die in a blizzard, allegations she denies.

During Read's first trial in April 2024, a series of text messages Proctor sent about Read were aired, including one where he said he hoped she would kill herself. The messages, sent to friends and colleagues during the active investigation, became central to the defense's argument that the inquiry was biased and compromised.

As a result, the Massachusetts State Police fired Proctor in March 2025, citing the messages as a key reason. Goode, a former Canton police officer, resigned on June 2, 2026, while under internal investigation tied to the same controversy. Read has filed a sweeping lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department, using dozens of text messages between Proctor and Goode as evidence of what her team describes as institutional rot.

The complaint quotes graphic, racist, sexist, and abhorrent content from messages exchanged over more than a decade. In one alleged message about a car crash in Canton, Proctor wrote, "Actually, take your time, I saw a [person] was involved, so I wouldn't rush if you're working. Let them die.

" In another, he referenced "punch a day" in Canton as retribution and made a hate-filled statement about Hitler. The lawsuit further alleges that the two officers held long-standing biases against women, with exchanges discussing sexual acts performed on women-sometimes while they were asleep-and referring to women as "pigs" and other vulgar terms. One message allegedly shows Proctor writing that he needed "a roofie or something" to find someone to have sex with.

Read claims both departments knew or should have known about these alleged bigotries and the unfitness of other officers involved in investigating crimes. The fallout extends beyond the murder case. Proctor is also set to be deposed in a separate wrongful death lawsuit filed by O'Keefe's family against Read.

Additionally, Proctor's role as lead investigator in another case has come under scrutiny. That case involves Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine and her husband, Daniel Forand, who were arrested in March 2026 after being accused of repeatedly raping a teen boy they took into their home. Pelrine's law enforcement certification was suspended on March 30, 2026. Because Proctor was the lead investigator on the case against Pelrine and Forand, his personal phone was searched during Read's murder trial.

Although placed under a protective order, the court granted Read's attorneys permission to use messages from Proctor's phone in future litigation against the police departments. The Massachusetts State Police has issued a statement condemning the messages, saying they are inconsistent with decency and the values of the force, and that they support Proctor's termination. The scandal continues to raise questions about oversight, accountability, and culture within Massachusetts law enforcement agencies





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Karen Read Michael Proctor John O'keefe Massachusetts State Police Canton Police Department Text Messages Racism Sexism Institutional Bias Wrongful Death Lawsuit Samantha Pelrine Police Accountability

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