Karen Mulder Returns to the Spotlight with Vogue Germany Cover

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Karen Mulder, who once earned $10,000 a day, has reemerged in the fashion scene after a decade-long hiatus, sharing her journey from early success to personal challenges and her triumphant return to the runway.

Karen Mulder, a Dutch supermodel who rose to prominence in the 1990s, has once again captured the public's attention after gracing the cover of Vogue Germany in September.

The 57‑year‑old, who began her career by winning a national modeling competition in her teens, became an iconic figure in the fashion world when she was chosen as one of the first Victoria's Secret Angels. Her striking blonde hair and poised runway presence earned her the nickname "The Blonde With Class," and she quickly became one of the highest‑paid models of the decade, reportedly earning around ten thousand dollars a day.

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Global Icon and Magazine Covers

Mulder's work extended beyond Victoria's Secret; she appeared on the covers of more than 700 magazines and collaborated with luxury houses such as Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent, cementing her status as a global fashion icon. In 2000, after a decade of relentless work, Mulder decided to step away from the runway to explore other creative avenues, including music. The following year she made a brief television appearance in which she raised concerns about abuse within the fashion industry.

Although the program never aired, the controversy led to her being admitted to a psychiatric facility in Paris, after which she withdrew from the public eye for several years. During that period, she largely stayed out of the spotlight, focusing on her personal life and healing. The recent Vogue Germany cover marks a significant return to the fashion world, signaling that Mulder is ready to reengage with her audience and the industry that once celebrated her.

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In an exclusive interview with Dylan Kelly, Mulder reflected on the highs and lows of her career. She recalled the whirlwind of the 1990s, describing the era as "fun" and "fast," with constant travel between shows and rapid changes in hair and makeup. She also shared that the idea of creating a Victoria's Secret Angel line was her own suggestion, inspired by the popular TV series "Charlie's Angels.

Return to Modeling and Gratitude

" When asked about her decision to return to modeling, Mulder emphasized that she had moved past the challenges she faced and was eager to focus on the positive aspects of her profession. She expressed gratitude for the supportive response from fans and the fashion community, noting that she feels "very happy to be back" and that "everybody's so nice.

" Her candidness about her past struggles, including the allegations she made against industry abuse and her subsequent admission to a psychiatric facility, highlights her resilience and determination to reclaim her narrative. The interview also touched on her experience with the media, her desire to control her story, and her hope that her return will inspire others who have faced similar hardships in the fashion world.