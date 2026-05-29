Karen Gillan joins Shrinking for season four as Apple TV announces new cast and expanded episode order

Apple TV confirms Karen Gillan as a new regular on Shrinking season four, reveals a time jump and a twelve‑episode order, and provides updates on returning cast and production timeline.

Apple TV has revealed the first casting news for the fourth season of the comedy series Shrinking . The show, created by former Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein together with star Jason Segel, follows a therapist coping with the loss of his wife while navigating the complicated lives of his friends and patients.

Returning cast members include Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Ted McGinley, Lukita Maxwell and Michael Urie. The upcoming season will also introduce a new regular, Scottish actress Karen Gillan, whose specific role remains undisclosed. Lawrence confirmed that season four will retain the beloved core characters but will launch a completely new story arc that incorporates a time jump.

The narrative will still focus on Jimmy (Segel) and Gaby (Williams) in California, while Paul (Ford) continues to contend with Parkinsons disease and Alice (Maxwell) experiences college life on the East Coast. Gillan, widely recognised for her performances as Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji franchise and as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings additional star power to the ensemble.

Although this will be her first major comedic outing on Shrinking, she previously led the short‑lived ABC sitcom Selfie in 2014 and spent her early career performing sketch comedy. Her previous collaboration with Harrison Ford in the 2020 adaptation The Call of the Wild suggests a comfortable chemistry that may translate to the new series.

No further details about her character have been released, but the showrunners have hinted that her presence will help expand the emotional and comedic range of the series. Production on the fourth season began in late May, according to Ford, who also revealed that the episode count will increase to twelve, surpassing the eleven episodes of the third season and matching the twelve‑episode run of season two.

While an exact premiere date has not been announced, the series is expected to debut in early 2027 and will continue to stream exclusively on Apple TV. Shrinking has enjoyed critical acclaim since its debut in 2023, earning a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and accumulating nine Emmy nominations across its first two seasons. The show is positioned for further awards consideration in the 2026 Emmy window, with potential nominations for both the series and individual performances.

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Shrinking Karen Gillan Apple TV Season 4 Cast Announcement

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