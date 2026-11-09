Karen Gillan Confirms Talks With Marvel About Nebula's Future in MCU

Karen Gillan confirms she has spoken with Marvel executives regarding Nebula's potential return. The actress addresses rumors surrounding her character's involvement in upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday.

Screenwriter and actor Karen Gillan has addressed the lingering questions surrounding the future of her character Nebula within the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the conclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The actress confirmed that she recently engaged in conversations with Marvel executives regarding the potential for her character to return to the franchise. While she stopped short of confirming any specific future projects, her statement indicates that discussions about Nebula's continuation are actively taking place behind the scenes.

Although Gillan remains tight-lipped about specific details, she acknowledged that communication with the studio has occurred. She noted that she cannot provide any spoilers and implied that the nature of these discussions might not necessarily revolve around a traditional film or television role. Her comments suggest that while no official announcement has been made, the door remains open for a variety of possibilities regarding the character's next appearance in the broader Marvel narrative.

Also read Karen Gillan Confirms Active Talks With Marvel Studios Over Nebula MCU Return

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Character Conclusion

Nebula's storyline in the threequel concluded with her choosing to stay on Knowhere alongside Drax the Destroyer. The pair decided to remain on the moon to help rebuild the community and ensure that the rescued children grow up in a safe and stable environment. This decision marked a significant character development for Nebula, who evolved from a ruthless assassin into a protective guardian. The film ended without any immediate plans for her to rejoin the rest of the Guardians team, leaving her future location and activities ambiguous.

Since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in 2023, six additional Marvel films have been released to theaters. Despite this busy period for the franchise, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding what the future holds for Gillan's character. The lack of confirmation has led to widespread speculation among fans and media outlets. Gillan's recent interview provides the first concrete update since the trilogy's conclusion, signaling that the character's status is still under active consideration by the studio.

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Avengers Doomsday And Secret Wars Speculation

Marvel has not yet confirmed whether the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18. There has been significant speculation among fans that Chris Pratt's character, Peter Quill or Star-Lord, could make an appearance in some capacity. This speculation stems from the post-credits teaser in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which stated that The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return. However, this text did not mention the collective group of Guardians, leaving Nebula's potential involvement unclear.

Beyond Avengers: Doomsday, other projects offer potential avenues for Nebula's return. Avengers: Secret Wars stands out as another major opportunity for the characters to appear on screen. Additionally, Disney+ offers alternative timeline content that could feature the character. Marvel Zombies, a spinoff of the animated series What If...?, released its first season in 2025. The show is set to continue with three specials scheduled for 2027, 2028, and 2029.

Animation And Future Project Opportunities

The upcoming Marvel Zombies specials include titles such as The Winter Soldier, The Fist of Khonshu, and The Last Guardian. The final installment, The Last Guardian, hints at a Guardians of the Galaxy storyline. However, nothing has been revealed yet about who the titular Last Guardian is. This ambiguity leaves room for Karen Gillan to reprise her role as Nebula in an animated format. If she never makes another live-action appearance in the MCU, an animated series or special remains a viable option for her character's continuation.

Gillan's recent comments suggest that she is open to reprising one of the biggest roles of her entire career. Whether the future appearance involves live-action film, television, or animation, her confirmation of talks with Marvel indicates that Nebula is not yet retired. Fans will likely await further developments in the coming months as Marvel Studios maps out its Phase Six timeline and beyond.