Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Holds Narrow Lead Over Nithya Raman in 2026 Election

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass holds a 51% to 49% lead against challenger Nithya Raman in early election results, with final outcomes expected by late November amid debates on homelessness and safety.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass holds a narrow 51% to 49% lead over City Councilmember Nithya Raman in the race for a second term, according to very early results released Tuesday night, Sept. 29, 2026.

The Los Angeles County registrar office released the initial batch of data at 8:17 p.m., counting only vote-by-mail ballots received prior to Election Day. This early margin reflects a significant tightening of the contest, erasing the double-digit lead Raman previously held in late October polls.

Also read Karen Bass takes Election Day swipe at Nithya Raman with embarrassing blooper reel

Ballot counting will continue over several days, with the registrar committing to release updates twice daily through Friday. Updates will shift to once a day starting Saturday, with final results expected to be certified on Nov. 27.

This closely watched mayoral race has become a referendum on Bass' handling of homelessness, public safety, and basic city services. An Oct. 28 UC Berkeley poll showed a tie at 40% among likely voters, highlighting how competitive the final weeks proved to be.

Mayor Bass, 73, argued that her administration made tangible progress on entrenched problems and emphasized the need for experienced leadership. She pointed to her record in building upon existing gains as the city prepares for significant international events.

Nithya Raman, 45, an urban planner and former nonprofit executive, called for fundamental change at City Hall. The first Democratic Socialists of America-backed council member elected in 2020 once supported Bass for council reelection in 2024 but now challenges the mayor's overall approach.

Homelessness remains the central dividing line between the two candidates. Bass highlighted an 11% reduction in street homelessness since taking office and defended her Inside Safe initiative, which moves individuals from encampments into temporary housing.

However, the city's latest homeless count showed a reversal of those recent gains. Raman countered by promising to audit city homelessness spending and shift funding away from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

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Raman pledged to eliminate encampments by the end of her first term, signaling a more aggressive stance on street cleanup compared to the mayor's current strategy. The candidates also clashed over broader housing affordability issues.

On the housing front, Bass defended efforts to accelerate affordable housing development. Raman called for faster permitting processes and stronger tenant protections to address the cost of living crisis affecting residents.

Public safety and emergency response were also major flashpoints in the campaign. Bass called for hiring more police officers and defended Police Chief Jim McDonnell. Raman favored maintaining current staffing levels and replacing McDonnell.

Raman cited McDonnell's handling of protests and federal immigration enforcement as reasons for her dissatisfaction. Both candidates opposed the Trump administration's immigration crackdown but differed on tactical responses.

Raman criticized the LAPD's handling of immigration protests and pledged to prevent city data from being used for federal enforcement. Bass highlighted her administration's efforts to assist affected families and bar federal agents from using city property.

The January 2025 Palisades fire became a significant point of contention. Bass faced criticism for being out of the country when the fire erupted and for shortcomings in the emergency response.

She acknowledged responsibility and pointed to changes in the Fire Department. Raman argued the disaster exposed deeper failures and promised to appoint a dedicated official to oversee recovery efforts.

Bass also faced scrutiny over the June Lineage warehouse fire in Boyle Heights. Residents raised concerns about air quality and the city's handling of that emergency.

Raman seized on these incidents to question Bass' leadership and transparency. The mayor's administration defended its response and continued efforts to assist affected residents.

The final stretch of the election featured competing political coalitions and millions in campaign contributions. Bass drew support from Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Her former mayoral rival Rick Caruso announced in the final week that he would vote for her, though he stopped short of a formal endorsement. This added a layer of unity to the incumbent's support base.

Raman's coalition included the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, City Controller Kenneth Mejia, and County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. Her campaign also garnered support from environmental and pro-housing groups.

Voters also weighed in on other key local races and measures. Deputy California Attorney General Marissa Roy opened a sizable lead over Deputy District Attorney John McKinney for city attorney.

Roy held nearly 67% of the votes to McKinney's 33% in the race to advise city leaders and prosecute misdemeanors. The office plays a critical role in defending the city in litigation.

In City Council District 3, Barri Worth Girvan trailed businessman Tim Gaspar in an extremely tight race to succeed termed-out councilmember Bob Blumenfield. The contest remains too close to call.

Meanwhile, Jose Ugarte held an early lead over Estuardo Mazariegos in District 9 with 59% of the vote. Ugarte seeks to succeed Curren Price, who is not running for reelection.

Voters approved several key ballot measures with strong early margins. Measure FD, a half-cent sales tax increase to raise $345 million annually for the Fire Department, led with 54% in favor.

Proposition TE, a transfer tax on high-value property sales to fund affordable housing, enjoyed an early lead with 66% voting in favor. The measure includes exemptions for properties sold within five years of the fire.

Charter Amendment LA appeared to pass with 61% in favor, establishing a two-year city budget cycle and expanding public works director authority. Charter Amendment PL passed with 71% support, changing planning review processes.

Charter Amendment EE, which changes ethics and campaign finance rules, passed with 56% support. It reduces City Council meeting requirements and increases penalties for campaign finance violations.

Charter Amendment PRK passed with 77% support to gradually double the budget for the Department of Recreation and Parks. Charter Amendment PRT also passed with 77% support to change rules for airports and harbors.

Charter Amendment SC streamlined campaign finance rules for school board elections with 80% support. These measures reflect voter priorities on safety, housing, and governance efficiency.