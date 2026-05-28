Karen Bass Faces Uncertain Path to Second Term Amid Concerns Over Handling of Homelessness, Crime and Economic Issues

California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his support for incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the June 2 election, citing her handling of homelessness, crime, and economic issues.

Bass faces an uneasy path to a second term ahead of the June 2 election, amid concerns about her handling of the, homelessness, crime, and economic issues, among other policies.

Newsom backed the incumbent mayor as polling indicates she is in a tight campaign againstRising gas prices are causing voters to reconsider voting for GOP: Poll “The work Karen Bass is doing in Los Angeles is making our entire state stronger, with an 18% decline in homelessness while it grew nationally, historic drops in violent crime, boosting film production in LA, and protecting our communities against ICE. She has my full support for reelection,” Newsom said.

The governor’s statement comes after former Vice President Kamala Harris, also a California resident, endorsed Bass earlier this month. Newsom had previously said he “broadly” supported Bass, while expressing hesitation over aspects of her leadership.

“We can get into some of the of where she was on some housing bills and some homeless issues, and we’ll continue to kick the tires on a daily, not just weekly, basis” regarding the Los Angeles fire recovery efforts, Newsomshowed Bass holds a narrow lead ahead of the election, but one that has shrunk from a previous survey and that indicates she will be unable to avoid a runoff election in November. The latest poll showed her with 26% support among likely voters, followed by Raman with 25% and Pratt with 22% support.

If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday, the election will head into a runoff in November, featuring the top two finishers.

“Governor Newsom has been a partner for Los Angeles at every turn — from delivering state resources that have driven down homelessness two years in a row, to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us against Donald Trump’s lawless attacks on our city, to cutting red tape so we can build more faster,” she said.





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