Karen Bass announces major new Hollywood endorsement ahead of Los Angeles mayoral race

Actor and activist Jane Fonda endorsed Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral race as the June 2 primary election day draws closer.

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"Jane Fonda has spent her life on the front lines — from civil rights to women’s rights to the fight for our climate — and I’m deeply honored to have her support," Mayor Bass said in a The statement continued,"At a time when Donald Trump is attacking our city, our immigrant neighbors, and the freedoms generations of women fought to win, Angelenos need leaders willing to stand up and speak out. Jane has never been afraid to do either, and I’m proud to have her in this fight with us.

"However, Fonda also supported Bass' current primary opponent Nithya Raman in her campaign for city councilmember in 2024. Fonda was present at FORMER REALITY TV PERSONALITY SPENCER PRATT LASHES OUT AT LA MAYOR KAREN BASS OVER 'INSANE, PSYCHO' COMMENTSThe statement came two days after Bass announced an endorsement from Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson.

"These are the times we need someone who understands government, who also understands the needs of the people, someone who will go in the streets and gather the people together, not someone who divides them. Karen Bass is that person. Karen Bass for mayor," Jackson JIMMY KIMMEL ATTACKS FIRE VICTIM SPENCER PRATT AS 'SCREAMING JERK,' LECTURES LA VOTERS ABOUT MAYORAL ELECTION, who has risen significantly in the polls as primary voting draws closer.

Polls earlier this month showed Pratt lagging behind Bass at 22% compared to the mayor's 30%. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP The mayoral primary will be held on June 2. If no candidate reaches 50%, the top two candidates will face each other again in a runoff. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.





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