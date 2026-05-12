Kardo Jaf, a 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd, has been unmasked as the leader of a vast international smuggling operation responsible for more than half of Channel crossings in recent years. His own network charges about £15,000 to smuggle a migrant from Iraq to the UK, offering a safer service with the option of a VIP service for those who can pay.

A people smuggler whose network is believed to be responsible for more than half of Channel crossings in recent years has been unmasked as a 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd named Kardo Jaf .

He operates under the alias 'Kardo Ranya' and is thought to lead a vast international smuggling operation with routes stretching from Afghanistan to the UK. His own network charges about £15,000 to smuggle a migrant from Iraq to the UK, offering a safer service with the option of a VIP service for those who can pay. Investigative journalists confirmed Jaf's true identity by penetrating his inner network and captured him offering a guarantee to reach the UK.

Anger has risen over the large numbers of migrants continuing to make the journey despite the Government agreeing to pay France £660 million over three years to help curb the crossings. A previous three-year, £500million deal was agreed in 2023 by then Conservative PM Rishi Sunak and during the lifetime of the agreement more than 84,000 migrants reached Britain.

One of Jaf's collaborators recently received a 10-year jail sentence in France for money-laundering and organising 'the illegal entry, movement or stay of a foreign national'. More migrants have arrived under Sir Keir Starmer's tenure as Prime Minister than under any other PM, with 71,932. Last year saw 41,472 migrants reach Britain, the second-highest annual total since the start of the crisis





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

People Smuggler Kardo Jaf International Smuggling Operation Routes Stretching From Afghanistan To The UK Chatham House National Crime Agency NCA Kardo Ranya Chatham House Report Kardo Jaf's Own Network Charges About £15 000 Safier Service VIP Service Investigative Journalists Penetrating His Inner Network Captured Him Offering A Guarantee To Reach The Anger Has Risen Large Numbers Government Agreed To Pay France £660 Million £500Million £160Million France £660 Million £500Million £160Million France Police Dinghies Calais Rwanda Asylum Deal International Organisation For Migration Deaths Associated With Channel Crossings Nearly Nine In Ten People Making The Illegal C

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Toyota Supplier Put A $440K Rolls-Royce Cullinan Feature In The Corolla CrossA leading interior supplier showed Toyota what the Corolla Cross could be with a few weekend-ready upgrades

Read more »

‘Run For The Wall’ riders ready for cross-country trek dedicated to military veteransThis year’s ride kicks off Wednesday, May 13 from the Ontario Convention Center.

Read more »

Over Half Million Migrants Waiting in Libya to Cross Into Europe, Warns Greek Immigration MinisterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Here are 4 warning signs your post-divorce control may cross into legal trouble.Your post-divorce desire for control may be hurting your children and even risking your legal standing. These four signs indicate that stepping back may be the smartest choice.

Read more »