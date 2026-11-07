Holiday Baking Championship Judge Kardea Brown Faces Backlash for Spitting Out Dessert

Kardea Brown faces fan backlash after spitting out a dessert during the Baking Show Season 13 premiere. Curtis Lamar Scott's spice cake sparked debate over judge etiquette and public reactions.

Holiday Baking Championship Judge Kardea Brown has become the center of intense online scrutiny following her reaction to a contestant's dessert during the Season 13 premiere. The incident occurred when Atlanta-based pastry chef Curtis Lamar Scott presented his complex entry to the judging panel. Scott prepared a spice cake paired with eggnog mousse and white chocolate eggnog snow. The visual presentation initially drew positive attention from the judges, setting high expectations for the tasting round.

Brown initially appeared to enjoy the initial layers of the dessert as she took her first bite. Her demeanor shifted dramatically once she tasted the white chocolate eggnog snow component. In a move that quickly went viral, Brown spit the snow into her napkin rather than swallowing or politely setting it aside. She immediately addressed Scott with an apology, stating, 'I'm sorry Curtis,' before explaining that the snow was the only problematic element of an otherwise great cake.

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Scott later confirmed that the experience was deeply disappointing for him. He recalled Brown explicitly comparing the texture and taste of the snow to chemicals. This direct comparison, combined with the physical act of spitting out the food, created a memorable and polarizing moment in the show's history. The clip has since circulated widely on social media platforms, generating thousands of comments from viewers debating the appropriateness of such a harsh critique in a public forum.

The incident sparked immediate and varied reactions from the show's dedicated fanbase. Many viewers took to social media to criticize Brown's behavior, with one fan commenting on Reddit that her reaction was rude and unnecessary. Another viewer noted that the snow component did not seem bad to everyone, suggesting Brown was being overly dramatic. Some fans expressed nostalgia for previous judging styles, implying that this moment represented a shift in tone for the series that they found unsettling.

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A segment of the audience defended Brown's actions as part of the rigorous judging process. One Reddit user pointed out that judges Duff Goldman and Molly Yeh also struggled with various elements during the same round. Supporters noted that Brown apologized to Scott before discarding the food, adhering to a level of professionalism expected in culinary competitions. They argued that spitting out food is a standard practice on Food Network shows, including other titles like Worst Cooks in America, to ensure honest feedback is delivered quickly.

This controversy emerges during a period of significant transition for the Food Network series. Season 13 features a reshuffled judging panel that includes Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman, and Molly Yeh. Molly Yeh has replaced longtime judge Nancy Fuller, bringing a new dynamic to the table. The new trio continues to attract attention for their different culinary backgrounds and judging styles, but this brief incident has dominated early discussions among fans.

The show is currently undergoing a structural change with teams remaining in place for only two weeks. This compressed timeline adds pressure on both the contestants and the judges to provide clear, immediate feedback. The interaction between Scott and Brown highlights the high stakes and emotional intensity of these shortened competition arcs. Viewers are now watching closely to see if this new judging dynamic will continue to produce controversial moments or if the panel will find a more balanced approach as the season progresses.