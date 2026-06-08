Kardashians cause a stir at the Monaco Grand Prix

Celebrity news and gossip from the Monaco Grand Prix, where the Kardashians made a dramatic entrance and caused a stir among fans and media alike.

Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre had an unexpected encounter with the Kardashians during their glitzy weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix . The TV pals jetted over to Monte Carlo to watch the Formula 1 race, but there was plenty of drama away from the track when the Kardashians made their grand entrance.

Kim Kardashian was making her F1 debut to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, arriving with her sister Khloe and their huge entourage. Michael and Holly were being interviewed by Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham, when they were caught up in the sisters' paddock walk. Holly gushed 'we are so lucky to be here,' just before burly security guards rushed into frame, jostling Holly, Michael and Natalie out of the way.

'It's a wave! ' yelled Michael, before noticing 'It's the Kardashians! I'm joining them!

' Michael hurried after Kim and Khloe leaving a shocked Holly behind. 'We've got a live update,' Michael said as he returned. 'I've just been hit by like a wave. You know when you're on holiday and a wave hits you and it's like that's actually quite dangerous'.

We've been Kardashian waved. Holly agreed, quipping 'that was ridiculous,' before Michael joked he had sustained an injury from the collision.

'My back's gone. I think something belonging to Kim, I'm not mentioning anything, may have struck me in my lower back earlier,' he joked.

'And I gotta tell you, it hurt! ' During her F1 day on Sunday Kim was also slammed as 'rude' after she seemingly snubbed legendary TV reporter and former driver Martin Brundle. The US star was standing with her entourage watching the pre-race ceremony unfold in the Mediterranean principality. Kim was approached by Brundle of British broadcaster Sky Sports, who has become famed within F1 for his pre-race walkabouts where he interviews celebrities on the grid before every race.

Brundle walked up and down the packed Monaco grid in the moments before the race looking for celebrities and drivers to interview. Michael McIntyre getting swept away by the Kardashians in Monaco was not on our bingo card pic.twitter.com/LcYzbY6EVh - Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 7, 2026 Holly gushed 'we are so lucky to be here,' before burly security guards rushed into frame, jostling Holly and Michael.

'It's a wave! ' yelled Michael. 'It's the Kardashians! I'm joining them!

' Read More Lewis Hamilton playfully sprays girlfriend Kim Kardashian with champagne at the F1 in Monaco He noticed Kim and Khloe standing by the track and approached them to try and get a word while on live TV. But both Kardashian sisters chose to rudely ignore Brundle, refusing to say a single word to him before they turned to their entourage in a bid to seemingly get him moved away.

The embarrassing moment sparked fury among the F1 fans watching on at home. One commented: 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.

' Another added: 'Didn't we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle. Kim was making her F1 debut to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton , arriving with her Khloe and their huge entourage 'Famous for absolutely nothing, can't carry an umbrella herself and she ignores Martin when talented sports persons and international actors embrace him. She has no place on our grid.

' Another posted: 'How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor.





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Kardashians Monaco Grand Prix Holly Willoughby Michael Mcintyre Lewis Hamilton Martin Brundle

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