Karamo Brown's Bullying Claims Spark Support From Original Queer Eye Cast Member Anthony Rodriguez

Anthony Rodriguez backs Karamo Brown's allegations of toxic work environment on Queer Eye, promising more truth to come.

Karamo Brown , star of Netflix's Queer Eye , has opened up about a toxic work environment on the set of the popular reality show. In a candid interview, Brown described a culture of bullying where problematic behavior was excused as just that person's personality rather than being addressed professionally.

He revealed that he struggled with depression and felt shame because he was teaching people to be better while being trapped in a negative situation. Brown stated, 'I was depressed. It felt shameful because I was teaching people that they could be better, but in my own life, I was trapped.

' His comments have sparked a conversation about behind-the-scenes dynamics on the show, which has been praised for its uplifting message. The interview comes as the cast promotes the final season, with Brown notably missing a recent press appearance. Anthony Rodriguez, who was part of the original Fab Five alongside Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, and others, expressed his support for Brown in a TikTok video posted on June 5.

Rodriguez, 46, said he deeply resonated with Brown's interview, noting that it was the first major show on Bravo and that his successor Karamo had shared a truth that needed to be told. Rodriguez claimed that he himself was consistently impacted negatively by the same behavior Brown described. He emphasized that unless you were a Fab Five member, you would never know the actual story, and that no one has told their full story as honestly as Brown did.

Rodriguez said: 'I think it's important to share that unless you worked on the show as a Fab Five member, you'll never know the actual story and, to date, none of us have ever written a tell-all or told our stories as honestly as Karamo did.

' He predicted that more revelations would come, some shocking and others not, but stressed that ultimately the cast came together to care for the heroes. Rodriguez also mentioned that over the 100 episodes of the original cast and 10 seasons of the new cast, they ensured every person they helped was seen, respected, elevated, and loved. Rodriguez further reflected on the family-like dynamics of the cast, acknowledging that families are often dysfunctional.

He admitted he always assumed he would be the one to write a tell-all because he felt he could be the most honest and fair, but he is grateful that Brown opened the door of honesty. Rodriguez concluded his video by playfully asking if Brown had changed his number, indicating a personal connection. The conversation comes amid the press tour for the show's 10th and final season, where Brown notably skipped a live interview with his costars on CBS Mornings.

Rodriguez's supportive comments highlight the complexity of the relationships within the Queer Eye family and the ongoing impact of the alleged workplace issues. He added: 'I'm sure in the next month, years, whatever, more people will share tales of their journeys and some may shock you, and some may not.

' The situation continues to unfold as fans and cast members process Brown's revelations and the promise of more stories to come





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