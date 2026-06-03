Karamo Brown Reveals Years of Pain From Buccal Fat Removal Complications and Absence from Queer Eye Final Season

Karamo Brown discusses the severe complications from a 2021 buccal fat removal surgery, resulting in scar tissue that blocked saliva ducts, causing chronic pain and swelling. He also explains his absence from Queer Eye's final season press tour and addresses the impact of alleged problematic behavior on set.

Karamo Brown , the 45-year-old reality TV star from Queer Eye , has opened up about a painful and long-undisclosed medical condition resulting from a buccal fat removal procedure he underwent in 2021.

In a recent interview, Brown revealed that the surgery caused scar tissue to form, which blocked the saliva ducts in his cheeks. This led to a buildup of saliva and hard scar tissue, causing significant swelling, chronic pain, and years of personal suffering. He explained that for a long time, online speculation about facial fillers persisted, but he remained silent due to the fear of engaging with trolls.

The condition became so debilitating that he lost 70 pounds in an attempt to mask the visible bulge from the scar tissue, even restricting his eating to alleviate the discomfort. The final press tour for Queer Eye's tenth and last season highlighted his absence, as Brown was the only cast member who did not participate in promotional activities ahead of the January 21 premiere, fueling rumors of backstage drama.

Fellow cast member Antoni Porowski addressed fans' concerns about the show's wholesome vibe, acknowledging there were difficult working conditions and alleged poor behavior from one individual that negatively impacted him consistently. Brown has since undergone a corrective procedure to remove the scar tissue and repair his saliva glands, providing relief from the chronic pain that plagued him for years





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Karamo Brown Queer Eye Buccal Fat Removal Plastic Surgery Complications Saliva Gland Blockage Scar Tissue Chronic Pain Final Season Cast Drama Antoni Porowski

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