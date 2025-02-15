Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel Split After Three Years of Dating

Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel have confirmed their split after three years of dating. Medel announced the news on Instagram on February 15, 2024, posting a series of photos alongside a heartfelt message wishing love to his friends and family. Brown, known for his role on the Netflix series 'Queer Eye,' and Medel first connected in 2021 and quickly developed a strong bond.

One day after Valentine's Day, Karamo Brown 's ex-boyfriend Carlos Medel confirmed their split via Instagram. Medel shared a carousel of photos, including a selfie showcasing his floral bicep tattoo, and wrote, 'Un poco más fresón, Happy Valentine's Day! ✌️ Feliz día del amor y de la amistad!' He continued, 'Although this year I'm single, I still want to make sure love is around! All my love to my friends and family, thank you for being part of my life one more year! ❤️.

' Brown, 44, and Medel had been dating since 2021. In a January 2024 interview with Attitude, Brown revealed the pair practiced 'full transparency' on their first date, discussing everything from family and fears to finances. He stated they even shared bank accounts and credit scores. Brown explained they initially met while both in relationships, but their connection deepened during the pandemic. They reconnected in January 2021, and Brown admitted they initially planned a casual encounter but ended up talking for hours. Speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Brown expressed uncertainty about marriage with Medel, stating, 'We've been together three years and we're excited and happy where we're at. Just being in a healthy relationship with no arguments is enough for me.' Brown previously ended a decade-long relationship with Ian Jordan during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020. He confirmed to Us Weekly in December of that year that after a brief fling following the breakup, he was back to being single. Brown emphasized his desire to find a partner who shared his values and outlook on life





