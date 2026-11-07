Kaprizov has NHL-leading 16th goal, adds 3 assists to lead Minnesota Wild past San Jose Sharks, 4-1

Kirill Kaprizov scored his NHL-leading 16th goal and added three assists in the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his NHL -leading 16th goal and added three assists in the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Maxim Shabanov and Zach Bogosian also scored for the Wild. They are 6-0-1 in their last seven games and have 27 points, tops in the Western Conference. Macklin Celebrini scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves for the Sharks. They are 1-6-0 in their last seven games Shabanov broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal with 5:45 left in the second period.

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Kaprizov zipped a cross-ice pass through the slot that Shabanov redirected past Askarov at the far post. Hughes made it 3-1 when he skated across the high slot before sending a wrist shot over Askarov's shoulder at 6:55 of the third period. Kaprizov opened the scoring when he beat Askarov from the right faceoff circle during a 5-on-3 power play at 7:56 of the first period.

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San Jose tied it midway through the second period on Celebrini's seventh goal of the season. The Sharks' captain won a faceoff in the Minnesota zone and drove to the net as the puck found its way back Dmitry Orlov at the point. Orlov fired a wrist shot that Celebrini deflected past Wallstedt. Hazardous beach conditions for Bay Area through weekend; 12 to 16 foot waves possible