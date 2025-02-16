Kappa League Step Show Celebrates Black History Month with Unity and High-Energy Performances

A step show organized by Kappa League in Richton Park, Illinois, on Saturday celebrated Black History Month with dynamic performances and a sense of community. The event featured twelve teams of middle and high schoolers and youth clubs from across the country, showcasing their creativity and honoring Black history.

The show provides young people with the opportunity to showcase creativity, honor Black history, and celebrate brotherhood. 'We're all pretty close… I consider them all my brothers. I just love everybody here,' said one participant. 'Doesn't matter what race you are, doesn't matter your size. They got the spirit and they're getting down,' said another attendee. Judges for the event included members of the 'Divine Nine' – the nine historically African-American fraternities and sororities. 'They come back to train these young people and… Black history is a great time for this to happen,' said School board member Karen McCray. The first-place winners included Boom Youth from Monroe, Louisiana, and Yorkville Middle School





