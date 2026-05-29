Kanye West (Ye) Cleared for Netherlands Concerts After Other European Bans

Dutch authorities have authorized Kanye West, now known as Ye, to perform in Arnhem this June, citing insufficient legal basis to deny entry despite his history of antisemitic remarks and pro-Nazi statements. This stands in contrast to bans in the UK, France, and Poland, where his concerts were blocked on public order grounds. Ye, who has apologized and linked his past conduct to mental health issues, is poised for his first European shows in nearly a decade.

Kanye West , now known as Ye, has faced significant controversy and bans in multiple countries due to past antisemitic comments and expressions of admiration for Nazism.

Despite this history, he is scheduled to perform in the Netherlands next month after Dutch migration authorities concluded there were no legal grounds to deny him entry. The decision follows scrutiny by lawmakers who advocated for a ban, arguing his presence could threaten public order.

However, Minister for Migration and Asylum Affairs Cohen emphasized that solid legal grounds are necessary to refuse entry, and the analysis conducted did not meet that threshold. The concerts are set for June 6 and 8 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, marking Ye's first European performances since 2014.

This development contrasts sharply with recent events in other European nations: Britain denied him entry in April on grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good, leading to the cancellation of his Wireless Festival appearance. In France, a Marseille show was postponed amid reports that authorities sought to block it, while a planned concert in Poland was also cancelled.

Ye has publicly attempted to renounce his past admiration for Adolf Hitler and issued apologies, attributing his behavior to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder. These explanations have not universally alleviated concerns, as reflected in varying national responses across Europe





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