Kanye West sued by performer who says he faced ‘abusive conditions’ working on rapper’s biblical opera

Chase Taylor, who worked with West in 2019, is suing the Grammy winner for “multiple unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

Kanye West faces a new lawsuit from a performer alleging abusive working conditions during a 2019 opera project. The rapper was accused of locking musicians in a room and making false promises about compensation.

Taylor alleged that he flew from North Carolina to Wyoming to rehearse the opera, a week before he was set to take the stage — only to find out the project was not done. He claimed to have been locked into a band room at Cody High School with other artists to compose music and make thePer the lawsuit, filed in North Carolina on Wednesday, “Defendants locked the door and ordered Taylor to work until the opera was done.

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To secure Taylor’s compliance, defendants including West promised lucrative compensation, producer credit, and future work. ”West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2026. Taylor claimed West’s producer “ignored” his request to “unlock the band room doors, provide sufficient food and water and provide appropriate time off for the musicians to sleep.

” Additionally, Taylor alleged that he was “repeatedly told the operas were non-profit engagements performed for religious purposes,” which he now claims “was a lie” as “West and his co-defendant companies charged attendees for tickets, and, on information and belief, pocketed the profits. ” He is suing for damages for alleged fraud, false imprisonment, and unfair business practices — as well as for copyright ownership and a share of the profits generated by several songs he alleges West released incorporating his compositions and arrangement.

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West performs at Coachella in April 2019. Performer Chase Taylor claims he suffered false imprisonment later that year. West arrives at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in July 2025. Other musicians previously filed similar suits against him.

Similarly, musician Willie Alexander sued West in Los Angeles last year over negligent and intentional misrepresentation, misappropriation of his likeness, and false promises that induced him to provide professional services at a reduced rate. He also claimed to have traveled to Wyoming and been “shocked to discover that the opera had not been written at all,” at which point he was allegedly “required to compose and arrange the opera, largely from scratch.

” Ye performs in New Orleans on Aug. 28, 2026. Hundreds of former workers previously secured a $1.35 million settlement over labor violations. The case is pending in the Los Angeles Superior Court, with a settlement conference scheduled for January.in the summer of 2020 over labor violations, misclassification, unpaid wages, lack of breaks and working conditions. Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Kanye West faces a new lawsuit from a performer alleging abusive working conditions during a 2019 opera project. The rapper was accused of locking musicians in a room and making false promises about compensation. West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2026. West performs at Coachella in April 2019.

Performer Chase Taylor claims he suffered false imprisonment later that year. West arrives at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in July 2025. Other musicians previously filed similar suits against him. Ye performs in New Orleans on Aug. 28, 2026.

Hundreds of former workers previously secured a $1.35 million settlement over labor violations.