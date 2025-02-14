Kanye West's Rep Denies Split Rumors After Bianca Censori's Grammy Appearance

Rumors of a split between Kanye West and Bianca Censori swirled after Censori's daring nude dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards. West's representative swiftly refuted the claims, stating this was not the first time the press had inaccurately reported their separation.

Kanye West 's representative addressed circulating rumors that the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, had ended their two-year marriage after Censori attended the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet in a nude dress. Amidst online speculation that the 47-year-old rapper and his 30-year-old wife had separated, their representative stepped in to clarify the situation.

'Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track,' the representative stated.\Censori had been working for two years as the head of architecture at West's Yeezy brand, according to reports. Since their private wedding, the Australian model has continued to serve as West's described 'iconic muse.' In January 2024, the Grammy winner praised Censori as an 'inspirational talented artist' and thanked her for 'loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me.' 'The most amazing step mom to our children,' West added in a since-deleted Instagram post, 'I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.'\'My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world,' West wrote in a February 6 post on X. 'I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.' The following week, West began posting erratically on social media, including sharing various antisemitic statements on X and debuting a surprise commercial slot during Super Bowl 2025. In the advertisement, the 'Runaway' rapper encouraged viewers to go to Yeezy's website, where he was only selling one item: a T-shirt that included a swastika symbol on it. (The website was later taken down.) However, a representative for Censori later told The Hollywood Reporter the account 'did not belong' to her. And while Kardashian had made public efforts following her and West’s 2021 divorce to maintain a cordial co-parenting dynamic — including being “friendly” to Censori — she has recently spoken out about where she and West stand. Indeed, the SKIMS founder noted that she feels “alone” despite the support system and resources she has in raising her four children. “Sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up,” Kardashian explained on a podcast last November of feeling like a single parent. “It’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’” She continued, “I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.” And earlier this year, Kardashian slyly reminisced on why her relationship with West had to end after six years of marriage. “The hardest part, I’ve been there, when you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality,” Kardashian shared on a podcast. “And then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back — but you can’t live with the new person.





KANYE WEST BIANCA CENSORI GRAMMY AWARDS RUMORS DIVORCE KIM KARDASHIAN

