Kanye West's concert in Istanbul has drawn a record crowd of 118,000, despite controversy over his past antisemitic statements and European bans on his performances.

Kanye West 's Istanbul Concert Draws Record Crowd of 118,000, Despite European Bans and Controversy Over Past Antisemitic Statements . The show, which began at 9 p.m. local time and evolved into an all-night festival-style event, drew fans from across Turkey and abroad, with attendees travelling from Russia, Kazakhstan, the U.K., Germany, the U.S. and Poland.

Organisers opened stadium gates at 3 p.m. to manage the anticipated influx, with crowds quickly filling metro platforms and corridors across the city as showtime neared. The Istanbul date marked the opening night of West's first European tour in 11 years, and it came after a summer of closures across the continent.

In April, the U.K. government announced a ban on West's concerts, while a Marseille show was postponed after French officials attempted to block it, and concerts in Poland and Switzerland were also cancelled. On the same day as the Istanbul concert, Italian authorities banned West and Travis Scott from performing at a July show at the 103,000-seat RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, citing security concerns following requests from consumer group CODACONS and Jewish communities in Modena and Reggio Emilia.

West has attributed his past antisemitic statements to manic episodes caused by untreated bipolar disorder. He published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal in January 2026, but the controversy has not gone away. Despite the European bans, several countries have permitted him to perform. His remaining confirmed tour dates include shows in the Netherlands on June 6 and 8, Tirana, Albania on July 11, and Georgia and Spain later in the summer





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Kanye West Istanbul Concert Record Crowd Antisemitic Statements European Bans

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