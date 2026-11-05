Kanye West Returns to Yeezy Runway with Season 01 Show in Los Angeles

Kanye West presented Yeezy Season 01 in Los Angeles, marking his first fashion show since 2022. The event featured new military-inspired designs and a live musical performance.

Kanye West returned to the fashion spotlight with the Yeezy Season 01 runway show on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Yeezy Flagship Dream 1 in Los Angeles. This event marked his first presentation since the brand's last show in 2022, ending a significant hiatus for the designer. The presentation served as a major cultural moment for the global fashion industry and West's musical career.

Kanye West Yeezy Season 01 Fashion Details

The runway show featured a distinct aesthetic that blended military influences with the minimalist style West previously popularized. Models wore black military-style garb, which included combat boots, trench coats, and leather jackets. The collection also showcased tan boots, red pants, sweaters, T-shirts, and bomber jackets. These pieces maintained the brand's characteristic earthy tones and functional design language while introducing new color accents.

Also read North West Defends Style At Kanye Yeezy Revival Show

Attendees formed a circle around a central white dome structure to view the collection. The 17-minute presentation was accompanied by new music from Kanye West, who performed live during the show. The soundtrack featured a high-pitched sample and drums, with lyrics such as Must be out my mind and Haven't felt this way in a long time. The production included a blaring siren, adding a haunting atmosphere to tracks like the one where West repeats I went through your phone.

Family Appearance and Kid Cudi Collaboration

Kanye West was accompanied by his four children, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West, for the rare public appearance. North West sported her signature neon blue hair, while Saint wore a gray hoodie. Psalm and Chicago opted for more earthy tones that matched the collection's palette. Kid Cudi provided the musical backdrop for the event, reinforcing his long-standing creative partnership with West.

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This appearance came amid ongoing criticism regarding West's public support for his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his controversial antisemitic hate speech. West has faced numerous consequences for his previous actions, including the loss of major brand partnerships. Despite the backlash, he has continued to tour and release music, maintaining a dedicated fan base that remains active during his live performances.

Global Touring Schedule and Upcoming Dates

West has been actively touring across the globe for much of 2026, performing in large stadiums around the world. The 49-year-old artist has scheduled two final shows for this year. He is set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 7. Following that, he will head to Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 21 to complete his current tour cycle. These events highlight his continued presence in the live music market.