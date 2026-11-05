Kanye West Presents Yeezy Season 01 at Los Angeles Flagship Store

Kanye West unveiled Yeezy Season 01 at his new Beverly Boulevard flagship store, marking his first runway show since 2022 with family and industry stars in attendance.

Kanye West staged a significant return to high fashion by presenting Yeezy Season 01 on Wednesday night. The event took place at the rapper's Los Angeles warehouse location, which also served as the grand opening for Droam 1. This specific venue is located on Beverly Boulevard and represents the brand's first physical brick-and-mortar flagship store.

Runway Presentation and Venue Details

The presentation marked Kanye West's first major runway show in more than four years. The interior of the venue was described as a stark white space featuring a large central hill. Models walked around this structure while unreleased tracks by Ye played through the sound system. The setting provided a minimalist backdrop for the latest collection from the Yeezy brand.

Also read North West Defends Style At Kanye Yeezy Revival Show

Family Appearances and Star-Studded Guest List

North West appeared alongside Kanye West at the presentation, marking a rare public family appearance. The 13-year-old wore an oversized black nylon jacket paired with chunky black boots. She completed her look with signature faux piercings and extra-long blue hair. This outfit created a distinct visual contrast with the attire worn by her mother.

North West has previously attended her father's fashion events, including the Yeezy Season 9 presentation in Paris in 2022. Her siblings Saint, Chicago, and Psalm also attended to support their father. The star-studded audience included several notable figures from the music and entertainment industries. Attendees included Kid Cudi, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, A$AP Nast, and Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn.

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Censori Styling and Fashion Contrast

Julia Censori wore a sand-colored catsuit that was unzipped well below the navel. She paired the garment with matching suede lace-up stiletto boots. Her styling included an auburn hairstyle with bangs and a small pouch strapped around her upper arm. This ensemble stood in sharp contrast to the more casual outfit chosen by North West.

The distinct looks worn by the two attendees highlighted the diverse styling approaches present at the event. The presentation showcased the brand's aesthetic through these high-profile family members. The visual difference between the outfits emphasized the unique fashion directions being explored in the new season.

Context from Previous Fashion Seasons

Yeezy Season 9 took place during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. That show sparked widespread controversy after several models appeared in shirts bearing the phrase White Lives Matter. Kanye West faced further backlash over antisemitic remarks made during that period.

The controversy prompted major partners, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue, to sever ties with him and his brand. The return to a physical runway show signals a potential shift in the brand's public presence. The event at Droam 1 represents a new chapter for the fashion label after a period of limited public appearances.