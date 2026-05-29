“Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering (the Netherlands). We have not found those in the analyses ​that were conducted,” the country’s deputy prime minister said.…

, is set ​to hold concerts in the Netherlands next month, after the country’s ‌migration minister said there were no legal grounds to deny him entry.

Dutch lawmakers had urged the government to bar West, who is now known as Ye, ​citing his past remarks and expressions of admiration for Nazism ​and Adolf Hitler.

“Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering . We have not found those in the analyses ​that were conducted,” Bart van den Brink said on Friday. Kanye West is pictured performing during his concert at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 28, 2013. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted leaving a late-night dinner following a photoshoot at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on May 24, 2026.

“His past statements ​are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry. ” The 48-year-old rapper will perform at concert venue GelreDome in the city of Arnhem, about 100 ​kilometers southeast of Amsterdam, on June 6 and 8.growing global backlash Kanye West is pictured onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Ye took out a full-page ad in US newspaper the ⁠Wall Street ​JournalKanye West is pictured performing during his concert at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 28, 2013. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted leaving a late-night dinner following a photoshoot at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on May 24, 2026. Kanye West is pictured onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.





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