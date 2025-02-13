Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency Following Antisemitic Outbursts

Rapper Kanye West has faced widespread backlash and consequences for his recent online behavior, which included promoting Nazi imagery, making antisemitic remarks, and attacking various groups. His talent agency has terminated their representation, and his website has been taken down by Shopify for violating its terms of service. A lawsuit has also been filed against West by a former employee alleging he fired her after making hateful and antisemitic comments.

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agency following a three-day long posting spree in which he disseminated a slew of disparaging remarks. His website is also down for violating the platform’s terms after listing swastika shirts for sale.

33 & West talent agent Daniel McCartney, meanwhile, announced in a Monday Instagram Story, “Effective immediately, I am no longer representing YE (Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for.” West — who was banned from Elon Musk’s X platform in December 2022 — was recently welcomed back to the site, upon which he immediately kicked off a three-day long posting frenzy, incessantly disseminating a series of wild all-caps diatribes for hours on end. The rapper’s X posts included praising Adolf Hitler, and referring to himself as a “Nazi,” as well as issuing attacks against Jews, women, gays, disabled people, and his critics, whom he called “broke,” among a litany of various other eyebrow-raising sentiments. For his fashion brand Yeezy had only one item listed for sale: a $20 white t-shirt adorned with a black swastika, labeled “HH-01.” On Tuesday morning, West’s website went offline with Shopify saying the site had violated the company’s rules. NBC News, adding, “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.” Moreover, as of Tuesday morning, West is facing a lawsuit filed by a former employee alleging the “Heartless” rapper fired her after calling her ugly and texting her, “Hail Hitler,” The employee, who is Jewish, further alleges that West consistently targeted her with hateful and antisemitic remarks. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, reportedly includes text messages allegedly sent from West to employees in which he wrote, “I Am A Nazi,” and “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.” Music executive Lyor Cohen — who previously held executive roles at Def Jam Recordings and Warner Music Group, and currently serves as global head of music at YouTube — addressed West in an open letter, “I am deeply disappointed and troubled by your recent actions involving the use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric,” Cohen wrote. “Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions.” “With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate,” the music executive added. Cohen, who has been a major influence on hip-hop and rap — starting his career by managing rappers for Rush Productions and becoming a tour manager for Run-D.M.C. — went on to say, “Your talent and reach could be used to heal and inspire, to bridge divides and promote understanding.” “Instead, you’ve chosen a path that sows discord and perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” Cohen lamented. “The Jewish and Black experiences share a rich history of collaboration and mutual support, particularly in the music industry.” “From the early days of jazz and blues to the groundbreaking work of Motown and beyond, our communities have enriched each other through music and culture,” the music executive added. Cohen concluded his letter by urging West “to reflect on this shared legacy and use your platform to build upon the love and understanding that have always existed between our communities.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KANYE WEST ANTI SEMITISM NAZISM TALENT AGENCY LAWSUIT FASHION BRAND SHOPIFY SOCIAL MEDIA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agent After Antisemitic Rant: 'Effective Immediately'Kanye West was dropped by his talent agency on Monday, Feb. 10, following his antisemitic rant online. This change in representation comes days after the rapper shared several slur-ridden posts on X.

Read more »

Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency Over Hateful RemarksDaniel McCartney, representing Kanye West through his agency 33 & West, announced his departure due to West's harmful and hateful remarks. West's Yeezy website was also removed from Shopify for violating terms of service by listing a swastika t-shirt. This incident follows West's recent X (formerly Twitter) departure and a previous split with talent manager, John Lynds, in March 2024.

Read more »

Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency After Antisemitic RantKanye West has been dropped by his talent agency, 33&West, following a days-long antisemitic tirade on social media. Daniel McCartney, a music agent with the agency, stated he could no longer represent West due to his 'harmful and hateful remarks'. West's X account was subsequently deactivated after he shared offensive posts celebrating Adolf Hitler and making derogatory statements about the Jewish community. He also claimed to have 'dominion' over his wife, Bianca Censori, and asserted that her Grammys red carpet look was made with his approval.

Read more »

Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency Following Antisemitic RantKanye West has been dropped by his talent agency, 33&West, after a series of antisemitic posts on social media. Music agent Daniel McCartney stated that West's harmful and hateful remarks are unacceptable. West's X account was subsequently deactivated after he made offensive remarks about the Jewish community and declared his dominance over his wife, Bianca Censori.

Read more »

Kanye West Dropped from Talent Agency, Website Down for Violating Terms with Sell of Swastika ShirtSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

"We Beat The Grammys": Kanye West Praises Wife Bianca Censori's Nude Stunt at the Grammy AwardsYe (Kanye West) in Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Read more »