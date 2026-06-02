Kanye West Draws Over 100,000 to Istanbul Concert Despite Antisemitism Bans

Kanye West performed in Istanbul to over 100,000 fans, his first European show in a decade, amid global backlash over antisemitic remarks and previous concert cancellations.

Kanye West , the controversial rapper and fashion mogul also known as Ye, drew a massive crowd of over 100,000 fans to a concert in Istanbul on Saturday night, despite being barred from performing in several countries due to past antisemitic comments.

The performance at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium marked his first appearance in Europe since 2014 and his debut in Turkey. State-run Anadolu Agency reported that 118,000 people attended the two-hour show, with fans traveling from Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, and the Middle East. The event highlights West's enduring popularity in certain regions, even as he faces widespread condemnation and legal hurdles elsewhere.

Many concertgoers expressed support for the artist, viewing him as a misunderstood genius rather than a purveyor of hate speech. West has faced a global backlash for his antisemitic remarks, including statements praising Adolf Hitler and the release of a song titled Heil Hitler that promotes Nazi imagery.

In April, British authorities denied him entry on grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good, leading to the cancellation of a planned appearance at the Wireless Festival in London. Later that month, he postponed a show in Marseille after reports that the French government sought to block it, and a concert in Poland was also subsequently canceled.

These incidents reflect a broader trend of Western nations tightening restrictions on performers who engage in hate speech, though enforcement remains inconsistent. The cancellations have not diminished West's ability to draw large crowds in countries with less stringent regulations, such as Turkey, where the concert proceeded without incident.

In January, West took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal renouncing his past admiration for Hitler and apologizing for his behavior, which he attributed to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder. This public apology was seen by some as a step toward rehabilitation, though critics remain skeptical given his history of erratic statements and reversals.

Meanwhile, West's legal troubles have multiplied. Recently, his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy broke her silence after an alleged sex tape featuring Diddy leaked online, adding another layer of controversy to West's public persona. Despite these ongoing issues, the Istanbul concert demonstrates that West retains a significant fan base capable of turning out in huge numbers, raising questions about the effectiveness of boycotts and bans.

His ability to command a stadium of over 100,000 people suggests that cultural and political divides continue to shape responses to hate speech and celebrity misconduct





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