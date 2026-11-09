Kanye West breaks his own record for the largest rap concert in US history

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. This past Saturday , Kanye West broke the record for the most-attended rap concert in U.S. history, with 83,132 fans in the audience.

The 40-song set included guest spots from Kid Cudi, Erykah Badu, and Andre Troutman, and featured West mainstays like “Blood on the Leaves,” “Bound 2,” and “Fade. ” According to a rep, who confirmed the milestone toThis is the second time West has broken his own record: he first set it with his 74,000+-attendee shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in April, then broke it in Houston over Halloween, a set that drew over 80,000 fans.

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At these shows, West performs from the top of an Earth-like half-orb, a ruling-the-world stance that suits an ego as big as his.in January, titled “To Those I’ve Hurt. ” In the ad, he denounced his antisemitic behavior, saying he “lost touch with reality” due to his bipolar I diagnosis, which prompted him to lean into “the most destructive symbol could find: a swastika.

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” This was the second apology he’d issued to the Jewish community this decade: at the end of 2023, he took to Instagram to post a statement fully in Hebrew, which translated, in part, to: “It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.

” Though the show of goodwill was short-lived: not even two years later, he was selling swastika T-shirts and releasing songs like “Heil Hitler. ” No matter how shallow these apologies are, it seems hundreds of thousands of fans have found it in their hearts to forgive him.