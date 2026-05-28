Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spotted at Hollywood Improv Amid Travel Ban Controversy

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and his wife Bianca Censori were seen holding hands during a Memorial Day date night at the Hollywood Improv. The couple arrived discreetly through the back door, with Censori wearing a revealing black leather bandeau top and tight sparkly pantyhose. The outing follows West's recent travel ban from the United Kingdom due to his history of antisemitic comments, which led to the cancellation of his performance at the Wireless Festival. West, who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has been attempting a comeback after apologizing for his past statements.

Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori , dressed scantily for a night out in Los Angeles with her superstar spouse on Monday. The married couple were seen using the back door to head into the stand-up comedy club Hollywood Improv .

The controversial singer, 48, and his wife, 31, appeared affectionate as they held hands during the Memorial Day date night. Censori stood out as she went bra-free in a black leather bandeau top that barely covered her chest. She teamed the tiny top with skintight sparkly pantyhose and sexy stiletto heels. The Melbourne-born beauty wore her highlighted hair down over her bare shoulders.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, dressed scantily for a night on the town with her spouse in Hollywood on Monday The married couple were seen using the back door to head into the stand-up comedy club called Hollywood Improv Meanwhile, West, who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wore a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt as he also sported dark brown leather slacks and lace-up beige suede construction boots. On Monday, the Hollywood Improv featured several comedians such as Sheng Wang, The Sklar Brothers and DeRay Davis.

The couple's outing comes after West, who now goes by Ye, was barred from entering the United Kingdom amid furor over his antisemitic comments. The government barred his attempts to travel to London following backlash to his planned set at the Wireless Festival. West has not performed in the UK for over a decade; the last time he took the stage there was when he headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2015.

She stood out as she went bra-free in a black leather bandeau top that barely covered her chest She added skintight gold sparkly pantyhose with gold stiletto heels The controversial singer, 48, and his architect wife, 31, appeared affectionate as they held hands during the Memorial Day date night Read More Kanye West admits shocking truth about toxic marriage to Bianca Censori in leaked track The three-day festival set for July was ultimately canceled and resulted in other European venues distancing themselves from him. West applied for an Electronic Travel Authorization on April 6, but he was denied entry to the UK.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood banned the rapper from entering Britain to perform at the festival on the grounds that his presence would 'not be conducive to the public good.

' Sir Keir Starmer insisted he 'should never have been invited to headline Wireless' and said he 'stands firmly with the Jewish community' against antisemitism. Calls had been growing for West to be removed from the lineup after a string of antisemitic outbursts, including releasing a song called Heil Hitler and posing in a swastika T-shirt.

Her hair was a highlighted reddish blonde color as she wore her locks down over her bare shoulders while carrying her cell phone The rapper wore a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt as he also sported dark brown leather slacks At one point he gestured at a fan while nearing his black car He looked as if he just walked off a construction site with his boots As a result, organizers have canceled the entire event, saying refunds would be issued to all ticketholders.

'As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time,' a spokesperson said at the time. 'Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had.

As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.

' West had said he wanted to show 'change through his actions' and meet with Jews in London ahead of the performance in Finsbury Park. The artist has four children with Kim Kardashian, above, at the GucciCore Fashion Show in NYC on May 16 Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Truth about Jordan Peterson's catastrophic decline: Inside his living hell of 'overwhelming pain' Following the travel ban, West postponed a gig in France and his concert in Poland was canceled.

West has been attempting to put on a string of comeback performances following the publication in January of a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, in which he apologized for his antisemitic statements and attributed them to the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury that he allegedly suffered in a 2002 car crash. An hour and a half after sharing his terse initial statement, West returned to X with a lengthier post reiterating his desire to prove that he had changed his ways and made strides in his recovery.

'I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it,' West wrote. 'My fans are everything to me Looking forward to the next shows See you at the top of the globe. '





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