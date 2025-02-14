Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Representatives Respond to Split Rumors

Amidst recent reports of a separation, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's representatives have issued a statement denying the claims and emphasizing the couple's commitment to communicating directly with the public regarding their relationship.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's representatives have issued a statement addressing rumors about their relationship following recent reports of a split. The couple, who secretly married in December 2022, have been subject to intense media scrutiny since their early days together. Their relationship has been marked by controversy, from Bianca's appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards in a revealing outfit to Kanye's controversial use of a swastika symbol on a Yeezy shirt in 2020.

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming that the couple had separated, with a source stating that Bianca was unhappy with Kanye's actions, particularly the swastika shirt incident. The source alleged that Bianca had expressed her discomfort with the association and that she felt Kanye's behavior reflected negatively on her. The source also claimed that Kanye had insisted on having dominion over Bianca's life, which further fueled her dissatisfaction. Responding to the rumors, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's representative emphasized that any announcements regarding their personal life would come directly from them and not from unreliable tabloid sources. The representative expressed frustration at the constant speculation and questioned the accuracy of the reports, suggesting that this was not the first time the press had incorrectly reported on their relationship status.





