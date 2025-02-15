Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reportedly Split After Series of Controversies

Reports emerged that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have called it quits after a whirlwind two weeks filled with public incidents and controversies. The couple faced backlash over Censori's semi-nude appearance at the Grammy Awards, followed by West's inflammatory tweets and the controversial launch of Yeezy.com selling swastika T-shirts. Sources suggest the swastika incident pushed Censori away, while West's representatives deny the split.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly split, marking a tumultuous two weeks for the rapper whose career has spiraled into chaos. Entertainment website TMZ reported that the couple has sought separate legal counsel regarding a divorce, while the Daily Mail claimed the 30-year-old architect has agreed to a $5 million settlement.

These reports follow a controversial red carpet appearance where Censori walked semi-nude on West's arm at the Grammy Awards, sparking concerns about potential coercion by the 47-year-old rapper. Days after the viral incident, West, who now goes by Ye, launched a series of unhinged rants on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one post, he stated, 'I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.' His account went silent at the end of last week, the reason for the silence remaining unclear. Adding to the controversy, West's Yeezy.com website was removed by Shopify this week after it began selling T-shirts emblazoned with a swastika. Shopify cited a violation of their terms of service. According to the New York Post, the swastika shirt incident was the final straw for Censori, who reportedly told West that she could not be associated with such imagery. Sources close to the couple claim Censori has chosen to distance herself from the situation and West's erratic behavior. However, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who reportedly represents the couple, has denied the split to The Hollywood Reporter. Yiannopoulos stated that West and Censori are together in Los Angeles celebrating Valentine's Day and that any announcements regarding their personal life will come directly from them, not from tabloid rumors. West, who has spoken openly about living with bipolar disorder but now claims to be autistic, was previously married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.





