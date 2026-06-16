Kanye West and Bianca Censori Enjoy Fashion Parade in Switzerland Amid Concert Cancellations

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been spotted enjoying a fashion parade in Switzerland, despite the cancellation of his recent concert in Basel. The couple stopped by the famous Art Basel fair during the day and later headed to popular club RENÉE in the evening. Bianca wore a sheer thong leotard for the night out, while Kanye wore a cream leather jacket and trousers. The couple's trip to Basel comes amid a growing number of European countries who have stopped or postponed Kanye's performances due to his past antisemitic comments.

Bianca Censori put on a fashion parade in Switzerland on Monday as she stepped out with her husband Kanye West . Kanye's planned June gig in Basel was cancelled, along with a growing number of European countries who have stopped or postponed the US rapper's performances amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments.

But the couple still enjoyed a trip to Basel this week, stopping by the famous Art Basel fair during the day before an evening at popular club RENÉE. Bianca dressed to shock once again, going braless in a sheer thong leotard for the night out. She teamed the sequin-trimmed nude leotard with silver heels, holding hands with Kanye, who wore a cream leather jacket and trousers.

Earlier in the day, Bianca wore another nude leotard as the couple checked out a preview of the international art fair in the city. Bianca Censori put on a fashion parade in Switzerland on Monday as she stepped out with her husband Kanye West On their night out, Bianca dressed to shock once again, going braless in a sheer thong leotard, lined with silver sequins She teamed nude leotard with silver heels, holding hands with Kanye who wore a cream leather jacket, trousers and boots During an interview with Vanity Fair in February, Bianca opened up about her daring outfits and shut down rumors that Kanye controls what she wears.

'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' she expressed to the outlet, before adding that she asks for her husband's opinion when it comes to putting a look together. 'Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never I was being told to do something.

' She continued, 'If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something? ' Kanye traveled to Georgia to perform for a sold-out crowd of 70,000 on Friday. The concert took place at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena. Thousands of other fans who could not score a ticket still gathered outside the venue, according to Turkiye Today.

It came shortly after the Runaway hitmaker took to the stage for 118,000 fans in Istanbul. Kanye is slated to perform additional shows this summer, such as on July 11 in Albania and July 18 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

The couple enjoyed a trip to Basel this week, stopping by the famous Art Basel fair in the day, before heading to popular bar and club RENÉE in the evening All eyes were on Bianca and Kanye as they left their hotel in the city to head out for the night Kanye's planned June gig in Basel was cancelled along with a growing number of European countries who have stopped or postponed the US rapper's performances Earlier in the day Bianca wore another nude leotard, as the couple checked out a preview of a local art fair Kanye looked in great spirits as he coordinated his look with Bianca's head-turning daytime ensemble The pair held hands as they left a Swiss art gallery before heading to an invitation-only opening night for the Unlimited exhibition at Art Basel He will then travel to Madrid for a concert scheduled on July 30, before an additional show in Portugal on August 7.

Kanye also held a concert in Amsterdam earlier this month. The star drew in 40,000 fans despite the cancellation of other recent concerts in Europe over his past anti-Semitic comments, according to The Straits Times





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Kanye West Bianca Censori Fashion Parade Switzerland Concert Cancellations Art Basel Fair

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