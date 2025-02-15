Kanye West and Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors Spark Social Media Frenzy

Rumors of a divorce between Kanye West and Bianca Censori have ignited a firestorm on social media, with celebrities weighing in on the speculation. While sources close to the couple claim they are separating, their representative has vehemently denied the reports, stating that they are enjoying Valentine's Day together in Los Angeles.

Rumors of a divorce between Kanye West and Bianca Censori have set social media ablaze, with celebrities joining the online discussion. Newsweek reached out to representatives for both West and Censori for comment. Adrianne Curry, the first winner of America's Next Top Model, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of the couple at the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside the caption: ' Kanye West and Bianca Censori are divorcing.

Everyone is shocked, seeing how much he publicly valued and protected his wife.' As of publication, her message had garnered over 186,000 views and more than 1,400 likes.Azealia Banks also weighed in on X, reposting a video of West and Censori walking and laughing from @iAnonPatriot, an account known for its 'America First' stance and sharing breaking news. The video was captioned 'BREAKING 🅱️ Kanye West and Bianca Censori to get divorced. 👀,' to which Banks added, 'Yo Kanye's t*****s.' Banks' comment amassed over 430,000 views and more than 9,000 likes. On Thursday, The Daily Mail, citing an unnamed source 'close to the rapper,' claimed 'the couple have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.' Later that same day, TMZ, referencing The Daily Mail, added in their own story: 'A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ both sides have reached out to divorce attorneys.'However, the couple's representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, swiftly refuted the rumors in a statement. 'Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together,' Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. 'Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track.'This news follows West and Censori's controversial appearance at this year's Grammy Awards. Censori, clad in a sheer dress that revealed little to the imagination, made a bold statement. West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, opted for a more subdued look in a black T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. In a since-deleted post shared to West's X account on Thursday, February 6, the 'Heartless' rapper expressed his admiration for his wife. 'My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot,' he wrote about the Australian model and architect, who serves as the head of architecture at his company, Yeezy. 'She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life. We tailored that invisible dress 6 times. And just like magic poof we disappeared,' he continued in his lengthy post. 'Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in. But I have to give a shout out to the American Vogue team for writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength. People asked how would your mother feel. You don't know my mama b****.' Prior to this year's appearance, West last attended the Grammys in 2015 with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper and SKIMS founder share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm





