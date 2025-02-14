Kanye West Addresses Breakup Rumors After Bianca Censori's Daring Grammy Appearance

Amidst reports of a possible split, Kanye West's representative debunks rumors of separation with his wife Bianca Censori. The couple has faced public scrutiny following Censori's revealing 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet appearance. The statement comes amidst a backdrop of West's controversial online activity and Kim Kardashian's recent reflections on her co-parenting situation.

Kanye West 's representative refuted rumors circulating online that the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, had ended their two-year marriage after Censori walked the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet in a revealing dress. This isn't the first time speculation about the couple's relationship has surfaced. The rapper's representative stated, 'Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track.

' Kanye West, 47, and Censori, 30, have faced a whirlwind of public attention since their private wedding. Censori, who has been working as the head of architecture at West's Yeezy brand for two years, continues to be described by West as his 'iconic muse.'In January 2024, West publicly praised Censori as an 'inspirational talented artist' and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support during challenging times. He affectionately referred to her as 'the most amazing stepmother to our children,' highlighting her positive influence on his family. West's admiration for Censori extended to her public appearances, with him remarking on X, 'My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.' However, West's recent behavior on social media has raised concerns. He has been known to make erratic posts, including sharing antisemitic statements on X and launching a controversial Super Bowl 2025 commercial that featured a T-shirt with a swastika symbol. While West initially promoted this item on his Yeezy website, the site was subsequently taken down. Although Kardashian has made efforts to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship with West, she has recently spoken candidly about the challenges of raising their four children alone. In a podcast interview, she admitted to feeling 'alone' despite having a strong support system. Kardashian explained that while she appreciates the help she receives, the responsibility of raising four children primarily falls on her shoulders. She acknowledged the difficulties of navigating her personal life, particularly the changes in West's personality that led to their separation





