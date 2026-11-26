Roman Kantserov scored twice to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken, completing a sweep of their Pacific Division road trip. Spencer Knight made 29 saves for Chicago, while Jordan Eberle recorded his 100th goal for Seattle in the loss.

Seattle Kraken center Frederick Gaudreau clears the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jordan Greenway during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in Seattle.

Roman Kantserov scored two goals, pushing his team-leading total 15, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Wednesday night. Cole Smith also scored for Chicago, which swept a three-game Pacific Division road trip, winning previously at Calgary and Vancouver. Prior to that, the Blackhawks had been 0-8-1 away from home. Spencer Knight made 29 saves for Chicago, losing his shutout bid when Seattle's Jordan Eberle scored with 3:01 left in the game.

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It was his 100th goal with the Kraken. Kantserov, whose 15 goals leads all NHL rookies, was coming off a hat trick in Sunday’s 6-3 victory against the Canucks. His first one on Wednesday came on a shallow shot from the bottom of the right circle with Chicago on the power play to make it 2-0 at 7:32 of the third. That was his team-high fifth on the man advantage.