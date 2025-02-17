Kansas Woman Found Guilty of Killing Army Husband at Fort Riley

Margaret E. Shafe was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting her husband, Army Spc. Greg Shafe, at their home on Fort Riley in February 2024. Shafe was scheduled to deploy to Poland when his wife had to be hospitalized due to pregnancy complications. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

A Kansas woman has been convicted by a federal jury for fatally shooting her Army soldier husband at their home on Fort Riley in February 2024. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas announced on Friday that 31-year-old Margaret E. Shafe was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing her husband, Army Spc. Greg Shafe.

Greg Shafe, who was stationed at Fort Riley, a military installation in Kansas, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head on February 19, 2024, while on base. He was pronounced dead the next day. Shafe was scheduled to deploy to Poland with his new squadron when his wife had to be hospitalized due to complications with her pregnancy. According to Shafe's obituary, Greg stayed by Margaret's side while she was hospitalized in Kansas City for the remainder of her pregnancy and their daughter, Sydona, stayed in the NICU. 'Greg loved his family very much and Sydona was Greg’s pride and joy. She was truly a daddy’s girl,' the obituary reads. Shafe lived on base with Margaret, his 1-year-old daughter, and his stepdaughter. A GoFundMe page was created by a family friend, Abby Shelton, to help support Greg Shafe's daughters. 'This is the worst type of tragedy. Greg was a beacon of light in such a dark world. We are all heartbroken, and praying endlessly for Greg’s family and loved ones,' the GoFundMe post reads. According to Shelton, one of Greg Shafe's siblings is going to adopt his younger child, while his 9-year-old stepdaughter will live with her biological father. Margaret Shafe faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. It was not immediately known what led to the shooting or the motive. Officials added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Fort Riley Directorate of Emergency Services investigated the case





