It is looking increasingly likely that Kansas' 2026-27 roster has been finalized after one of its last transfer targets committed elsewhere.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller dribbles beside Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Bill Self and Kansas have put together an eventful offseason, but it is becoming increasingly likely that the Jayhawks' 2026-27 roster has been finalized. On Wednesday, one of KU's final public transfer targets committed elsewhere when former Oklahoma State guard Vyctorious Miller pledged to Georgetown. The 6-5 sophomore averaged 10.8 points per game this season while shooting 37.5% from three.

He was the top remaining shooting guard in the transfer portal, per On3. …A Los Angeles native, Miller transferred to Stillwater for his sophomore year after beginning his career at LSU. He averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this past season, starting 26 of the 32 contests he appeared in for the Cowboys.

Although Miller is not a household name, he is a strong isolation scorer and has proven he can produce at a high level in the Big 12. He will now play for Ed Cooley at Georgetown, alongside former Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson. It was already a foregone conclusion that Miller would be heading elsewhere, given that all the momentum surrounding KU died down shortly after his visit.

Still, it marks another target off the board for Self and Co. With the calendar flipping to June in just a few days, the likelihood of the Jayhawks adding another impact player on the open market feels slim. They have already missed out on potential bench pieces like Miller and even KKansas has a roster capable of competing with some of the best teams in the conference.

However, depth concerns will continue to linger unless the coaching staff makes an unexpected addition soon. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network.

Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines