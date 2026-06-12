Kansas School Districts Face Federal Funding Loss Over Transgender Policy

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has issued letters to several Kansas school districts warning them of impending enforcement action if they continue to allow transgender-identifying boys in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms, in violation of Title IX.

On Thursday, the Department of Education 's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued letters to several Kansas school districts warning them of impending enforcement action if they continue to allow transgender-identifying boys in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms, in violation of Title IX.

The department's OCR determined in April 2026 that the districts allegedly violated Title IX by allowing male students to use female restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms. OCR also said some of the districts allegedly allow males to play on female sports teams based on their self-proclaimed





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Kansas School Districts Title IX Transgender Policy Federal Funding Department Of Education Office For Civil Rights

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