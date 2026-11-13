Kansas Mom Avoids Charges After Truck Crashes Into Soccer Game During Nap

Sedgwick County DA announces no criminal charges for the mother involved in the Wichita soccer complex crash, citing toxicology results and lack of intent in the fatal accident.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett confirmed on Thursday that a 34-year-old mother will not face criminal charges for a tragic accident that occurred on October 17 at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas. The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left ten others injured after the woman's parked truck rolled into a soccer game.

Official Ruling On Criminal Liability

The District Attorney stated there is zero evidence that intoxication or any intentional act contributed to the crash. Authorities concluded that the woman fell asleep behind the wheel of her parked vehicle and awoke to find it moving. The decision to not file charges follows a comprehensive investigation into the mechanical and operational aspects of the event.

Also read Kansas Mother Who Drove Into Soccer Field, Killing Two, Will Not Face Criminal Charges

Mechanics Of The Accidental Movement

Investigators determined that the woman likely did not realize her vehicle was not securely in park. It appears she may have taken her foot off the brake and pressed the gas pedal while sleeping. Toxicology reports recently confirmed that she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Statements From Prosecution And Police

Marc Bennett explained that the woman told police she had been awake since 6 a.m. and had driven her husband's truck 200 miles from Garden City. She admitted she was not fully familiar with the truck, having driven it only a few days prior because her normal vehicle had air and tire issues. She arrived at the complex around 10:40 a.m., left, and returned about an hour later to park near the fields.

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Impact On Families And Community

The tragedy at the Stryker Sports Complex claimed the lives of Cole Adrian, age 6, and Nicholas Schafer, age 35. Ten other victims, ranging in age from 5 to 68, sustained injuries during the crash. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan noted that his department's investigation found no mechanical faults with the truck, ruling out vehicle malfunction as a cause for the movement.

Aftermath And Witness Accounts

The woman reportedly told her children she was tired before getting into the driver's seat and reclining it all the way back. When she woke up to her children screaming, she was disoriented and trying to sit up from a completely relaxed position. Witnesses recalled her shouting Oh my God in the immediate aftermath as she was pulled from the car, indicating a state of shock rather than malice.