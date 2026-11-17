The Kansas Jayhawks claim the number one ranking in the Big 12 conference power rankings for the first week of November 2026 following a decisive victory over the Kentucky Wildcats at the Champions Classic.

The Kansas Jayhawks have seized the number one position in the updated Big 12 conference power rankings for the week following November 10, 2026. This elevation comes directly after the team secured a commanding twenty-point victory against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Champions Classic event held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The win marks a significant shift in the conference hierarchy, moving the Jayhawks ahead of other perennial contenders who have also posted strong early-season records.

Kansas Jayhawks Seize Top Ranking Spot

The primary mechanism for this ranking change is the quality of the victory achieved on November 10. While the Jayhawks had previously been battling for the top spot with the Houston Cougars, the decisive blowout of Kentucky provided the necessary resume boost. The team enters the week with a heightened sense of momentum as they prepare to face UNLV in a home game scheduled for Tuesday, November 17. Following that contest, the Jayhawks will likely face either the West Virginia Mountaineers or the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday in the Players Era 8 tournament.

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Houston Cougars Remain Contenders

The Houston Cougars currently occupy the second position in the standings, having been passed by Kansas despite their own impressive performance last week. The Cougars delivered a dominant ninety-two to forty-six win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Although they remain a formidable squad, their lack of a marquee opponent in recent days allowed Kansas to claim the top slot. The Cougars will test their mettle immediately when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, November 17, before traveling to Las Vegas for a potential matchup against Florida or Notre Dame.

Texas Tech Earns Highest Weekly Win

Texas Tech claims the title for the biggest win of the week after defeating the previously number three ranked Illinois Fighting Illini with a final score of eighty-four to seventy-eight. The Red Raiders established a twenty-point lead by halftime at the United Supermarkets Arena and withstood a significant comeback attempt from Illinois to secure the victory. This win occurred despite a slow offensive start from guard Darrion Williams and the continued absence of All-American forward JT Toppin, who is sidelined with an ACL injury. Coach Grant McCasland now directs his team toward a home game against the New Orleans Privateers on November 18, followed by a critical conference battle against the number twenty-three ranked Louisville Cardinals.

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Arizona Wildcats Climb After Road Victory

The Arizona Wildcats have moved up in the rankings following a double-digit road victory over the Auburn Tigers on Friday. Although the Wildcats suffered a season-opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas which previously kept them out of the top position, the win against Auburn demonstrates their competitiveness in the talent-rich Big 12 conference. The team now has a clear opportunity to vault back to the top of the rankings when they host the UConn Huskies on Wednesday night in Tucson. This game is viewed as a pivotal moment for Arizona to prove their standing against elite competition.

Other Conference Teams Adjust Rankings

Several other programs experienced notable movements in this week's power rankings based on their recent results. Brigham Young University defeated Queens by sixteen points and Montana State by fifteen points to remain just inside the top five. The Cougars are scheduled to play Northern Colorado on November 18 before heading to the Maui Invitational to face Washington. Iowa State sits at three wins and one loss, having suffered their only defeat against a team currently ranked in the top twenty-five at KenPom. The Cyclones achieved blowout wins over Southern and Niagara and will next face San Diego State next Tuesday. Baylor moved up one spot despite a narrow three-point loss to the top ten Texas Longhorns, having previously defeated Yale, and currently holds the number thirty ranking at KenPom.