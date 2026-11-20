After three contests in the Players Era Eight tournament, Kansas head coach Bill Self's team shows offensive explosiveness and resilience, but free-throw shooting, three-point consistency, and defensive rotations remain areas needing improvement before the season progresses.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on during the first half against West Virginia in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAcross the three contests, KU fans were able to get a better idea of where this group stands. There's no doubt that the Jayhawks can have an explosive offense and are as resilient as any team in the country, though some glaring weaknesses were exposed during the showcase..

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The Jayhawks left 13 points at the line when they took on the Mountaineers and shot a combined 54-of-79 at the charity stripe vs. UNLV and WVU. Those numbers aren't too encouraging for a school that relies heavily on driving to the rim and drawing contact. Whether KU's slow start against Houston was a product of fatigue or simply sloppy offense, there were many troublesome stretches in that matchup.

Against more physical, defensively minded teams like UH, the Jayhawks' lack of 3-point shooting comes back to bite them. Continuously attacking the basket against a paint defense that boasts Joseph Tugler and Delrecco Gillespie was never a recipe for success. Regardless, it's hard not to come away encouraged by KU through its first six games.

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When Stokes is locked in,Playing its first game without Stokes provided the Jayhawks with invaluable experience considering he is usually the focal point of the offense. Bill Self started utilizing Trey Kaufman-Renn more as a facilitator at the top of the key, where he displayed his superb passing ability. There were also more possessionsOn the defensive end, things were far from perfect.

Kansas surrendered 103 total points in the first half against West Virginia and Houston and was inconsistent with its defensive rotations. Houston, which is not considered a good shooting team by any means, knocked down more threes in the first eight minutes of yesterday's loss than it did all game against Florida the day prior.

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes reacts in the second half against the Houston Cougars during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect What's encouraging is how the defense tightened up and got stops when it needed them most.

WVU's Miles Sadler may have torched the Jayhawks for 34 points in the Mountaineers' losing effort, but Self made the necessary adjustments by trapping him and forcing other players to score instead in the closing minutes. The biggest concern right now, and one that is unlikely to go away, is the subpar foul-line shooting. We've written articles beforeanytime soon if their players' track records hold true.

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That's undoubtedly going to be the most frustrating thing about this squad throughout the season, making it imperative that they don't put themselves in positions where missed free throws could cost them. In the end, nonconference games like these are meant to expose areas that need improvement so the roster can start playing its best basketball around league play.

While the Jayhawks aren't perfect, they are talented enough to overcome their weaknesses and make a run at a Big 12 title this season. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network.

Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.