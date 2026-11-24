Trey Kaufman-Renn leads No. 11 Kansas to an 84-67 victory over Denver on Nov 23, 2026, improving their record following a previous loss to Houston.

No. 11 Kansas improved their record to 6-1 by defeating the Denver Pioneers with a final score of 84-67 on Monday, November 23, 2026. The game took place at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, serving as a redemption performance after a recent setback. Kansas rebounded effectively from their 92-83 loss to Houston in their previous contest.

Top Scorers Drive Balanced Attack

Trey Kaufman-Renn anchored the Kansas offense with 17 points on efficient 8-for-12 shooting. Tre White contributed significantly with 16 points, ensuring the backcourt had enough firepower to maintain pressure. Keanu Dawes added 12 points while securing a team-high six rebounds, providing essential support on the glass.

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Tyran Stokes chipped in with 11 points to complete the balanced scoring attack for the Jayhawks. This collective effort allowed Kansas to build a commanding lead that Denver could not overcome. The victory marked the 143rd win for the Jayhawks following a loss in the 24-year coaching tenure of Bill Self.

Denver Struggles on Extended Road Trip

Denver (1-5) faced a difficult challenge as this contest was the second game of a program-record nine-game road trip. Carson Johnson led the Pioneers with 19 points, attempting to keep his team competitive against a top-ranked opponent. Shaun Wysocki added 13 points, providing secondary scoring options for the visiting squad.

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Logan Threatt and Kam Martin each contributed 12 points for the Pioneers. Despite the individual efforts, the team struggled to maintain consistency against the Kansas defense. The Pioneers faced additional fatigue and disruption due to the extensive travel schedule impacting their performance.

Defensive Pressure Controls Game Flow

Kansas started slowly but took a 14-12 lead after Trey Kaufman-Renn hit a 3-pointer with 12:52 remaining in the first half. The Jayhawks never relinquished this lead throughout the remainder of the game. The margin grew to double digits at the 5:13 mark when Tyran Stokes converted a three-point play.

This play put the Jayhawks up 32-20 and shifted the momentum firmly in their favor. Kansas increased defensive intensity during the second half of the first period. The Jayhawks forced a total of 11 Denver turnovers, exploiting defensive lapses to extend their advantage.

Second Half Dynamics and Final Outcome

The Kansas lead stretched to as many as 18 points during the first half proceedings. Denver's Jordan Rogers hit a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer, but the Jayhawks still led 42-28 at halftime. The Pioneers attempted a comeback in the second half with a 6-0 run midway through the period.

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This surge trimmed the deficit to 13 points, prompting Kansas to call a timeout. However, the Pioneers could not get inside single digits for the rest of the game. Kansas closed out the contest to secure the 84-67 victory, improving their standing in the early season conference play.