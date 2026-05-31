Kansas High School Graduation Ceremony Turns Chaotic After Teacher Forces Students into Awkward Handshakes

A Kansas high school graduation ceremony turned chaotic after a teacher forcibly made students participate in awkward handshakes on stage. The incident occurred at Wichita High School East on May 20, where students were manhandled by a school administrator as they crossed the stage to collect their diplomas.

A Kansas high school graduation ceremony turned chaotic after a teacher forcibly made students participate in awkward handshakes on stage. The incident occurred at Wichita High School East on May 20, where students were manhandled by a school administrator as they crossed the stage to collect their diplomas.

Video footage shared by stunned audience members showed the administrator aggressively grabbing students Key Henderson and Serena Gomez. Henderson was forced to shake the administrator's hand before receiving a piece of paper, while Gomez was gripped by the wrist and made to participate in a handshake before being handed a card. Gomez expressed her disappointment, stating that the administrator's actions ruined her moment and were unnecessary.

Her aunt Sabrina Duran shared the video on social media, labeling the teacher as 'a b***h.

' The incident sparked a heated debate online, with some accusing the teacher of being overly aggressive and others defending his actions as an attempt to give each student a handshake and a card. In a statement, Wichita Public Schools defended the administrator, citing that the students' on-stage celebrations were against graduation policies. The school district claimed that clear expectations were shared with students before the ceremony to ensure a timely and orderly process.

The incident comes as another Wichita high school, South High, was also embroiled in a scandal after a graduation ceremony turned violent. Approximately ten students and teenagers launched into fights on the Wichita State University campus, prompting university officers to intervene and restore order. The incident occurred after most people had left the Koch Arena, where the graduation had been held earlier in the evening. Wichita State University reported that no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by schools in managing large crowds and maintaining order during graduation ceremonies. As one school official noted, 'Anytime you have a large number of people that get together, you have the opportunity for people who don't get along.

' The school district has staffed all graduations with what they believe is an appropriate level of security, but incidents like these demonstrate the need for ongoing evaluation and improvement of security measures





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Kansas High School Graduation Teacher Forces Students Into Handshakes Wichita High School East Awkward Handshakes Graduation Ceremony Chaos

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