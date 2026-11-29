After a third consecutive losing season, what does the future hold for Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold?

The loss extends KU’s losing streak at Oklahoma State to seven, with the last win coming 19 years ago in 2007 during the Jayhawks’ magical 12-1 season that resulted in an Orange Bowl win.

The defeat also brings KU’s record to a disappointing 4-8, marking the third straight losing season for the Jayhawks under head coach Lance Leipold after finishing 5-7 in 2024 and 2025. It’s the fifth losing season for Leipold since he took over in Lawrence in 2021 and brings his record as head coach at KU over these last six seasons to 31-43 overall .

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Kansas lost three of their previous four games entering tonight’s game with a chance to end the 2026 season on a positive note, but the loss just brings more frustration and questions for a program that is struggling to take the next step. The disappointing finish puts Leipold squarely on the hot seat entering the 2027 season.