Kansas basketball star freshman Tyran Stokes left the game versus UNLV with an injury early in the second half. Get the latest from head coach Bill Self.

The KU offense was sensational all night, particularly in the first half when they shot 20-of-25 from the field . The team finished 35-of-56 on the night with 11 different players entering the scorebook for the Jayhawks.

However, the biggest story that came out of the game was the injury suffered by star freshman Tyran Stokes early in the second half. Stokes appeared to have some sort of knee or lower leg injury after coming down for a rebound around the 18:49 mark and needed help from the KU staff walking off the court. A few minutes later he was seen in the tunnel walking under his own power to the Jayhawks’ locker room..

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Despite the early exit, Stokes finished the game with his second double-double of the year .

“I don’t have one other than the fact he’s getting an MRI,” Self said. “We don’t know. It's a lower leg deal that he lost strength in his leg and that's why he sat down, so I don't know anything more than that. The MRI will probably tell us what the issue is.

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It didn’t look bad to me, but sometimes things that don’t look bad can be more serious than things that actually do look bad, so I’ll reserve comment on the seriousness because we have no idea yet. ” It’d be a surprise if Stokes returned for the tournament this week, but what’s more important is his availability for the rest of the season. We should hear more tomorrow from Self once Stokes’ MRI has been completed.

The Jayhawks take on the winner of Auburn and West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. CT tomorrow night with the game airing live on ESPN2. A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018.

Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.