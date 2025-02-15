Kansas City Royals Lock Up Kris Bubic With Three-Year Contract Extension

The Kansas City Royals have secured the services of promising left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic for the next three seasons. Bubic, who has emerged as a dominant force in the MLB, signed a $13.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2027.

The Kansas City Royals and left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic have agreed to a three-year, $13.25 million contract extension , sources told ESPN on Friday. The deal, which guarantees Bubic's salary up until a year before he reaches free agency, covers the 2025 to 2027 seasons. Under the terms of the agreement, Bubic will earn $1.25 million this season, $4.5 million next year, and $7.5 million the following season. Bubic will become a free agent after the 2028 season.

Bubic's rise to prominence as one of the most feared pitchers in baseball followed two back-to-back Tommy John surgeries, an injury often considered career-ending. After being sidelined from professional pitching for nearly three years, Bubic made his way back to the major leagues with a vengeance. During his time in the big leagues, he quickly established himself as a crucial part of the Royals' pitching rotation. Bubic possesses a fastball that can reach triple digits, complemented by a diverse arsenal of off-speed pitches. His ability to strike batters out while maintaining excellent control has been a key factor in his success. Last year, Bubic earned his first All-Star selection and finished the season with a 3.14 ERA, 223 strikeouts, and 67 walks in 186⅓ innings pitched.The Royals are investing heavily in Bubic's future, providing him with nearly half a million dollars over the major league minimum this year. They are also buying out the first two years of arbitration with near-top-of-the-market salaries. This strategy reflects the team's confidence in Bubic's continued development and performance. The contract also allows Kansas City to avoid the potential risk of Bubic winning a Cy Young Award and using that achievement to secure a significantly higher arbitration salary. This deal ensures financial stability for both the player and the team in the coming years.





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kansas City Royals Kris Bubic Contract Extension MLB Pitching

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nichols and Kansas host No. 11 Kansas StateKansas hosts the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats after S'Mya Nichols scored 20 points in Kansas' 57-50 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Sunday's matchup is the first of the season for the squads. Kansas is 4-6 against the Big 12, and Kansas State is 8-1 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Betting Preview and PredictionThe Kansas State Wildcats host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup. Kansas State's Max Jones is expected to capitalize on Kansas's vulnerability to three-point shots.

Read more »

Kansas State's Winning Streak Continues With Victory Over KansasKansas State defeated Kansas in a Big 12 matchup, extending their winning streak to five games. Coach Bill Self praised Kansas State's performance and believes they have a chance to make a tournament run. Meanwhile, Kansas coach Bill Self emphasized the need for his team to improve defensively and maintain a consistent effort in practice and games.

Read more »

New Evidence Links Suspect to Telemundo Reporter Found Dead in New OrleansPolice in Louisiana revealed new evidence connecting suspect Danette Colbert to Adán Manzano, a Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter and anchor who was found dead in his New Orleans hotel room. Manzano was in the city to cover the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. Meanwhile, the Kansas City community is mourning Manzano's loss and offering support to his family and colleagues.

Read more »

Taylor Swift All But Guaranteed to Attend Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Game Against Houston TexansChiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to confirm girlfriend Taylor Swift's game day plans earlier this week.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Playoff VictoryPop superstar Taylor Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during their divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans. Swift's presence added to the excitement as the Chiefs secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Read more »