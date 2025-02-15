Kansas City Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Teen Through Locked Door

An 86-year-old Kansas City man, Andrew Lester, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault for shooting an unarmed Black teenager through a locked door in April 2023. Ralph Yarl, 17, mistakenly went to Lester's house, believing it was the home of his friend. He was shot twice through the glass front door when he rang the doorbell. Yarl survived the shooting and has since been recovering from his injuries. Lester's trial was scheduled to begin February 18, but it was canceled after he entered the guilty plea. He is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

An 86-year-old Kansas City man, Andrew Lester, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault for shooting an unarmed Black teenager through a locked door in April 2023. Ralph Yarl, 17, mistakenly went to Lester's house, believing it was the home of his friend. He was shot twice through the glass front door when he rang the doorbell. Yarl survived the shooting and has since been recovering from his injuries.

Lester's trial was scheduled to begin February 18, but it was canceled after he entered the guilty plea. He is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 7. During a brief court hearing, Lester, who was wheeled in and out of the courtroom in a wheelchair, agreed with the judge's assessment that his health was 'not great,' but he stated that he understood the proceedings. He answered the judge's questions about his plea. Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence, which is the maximum sentence for the class D felony. The charge originally carried a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson stated that his office pursued the lesser charge after consulting with Yarl and his family. Thompson emphasized that the case focused on 'the reasonableness of actions taken,' rather than the right to self-defense. He argued that shooting an unarmed teenager through a locked door exceeded reasonable bounds.Thompson stressed that while there was an 'obvious racial component' to the case, there was no evidence of 'racial motivation.' Yarl's mother, Cleo Nagbe, expressed mixed emotions regarding the plea agreement. While she acknowledged it as a step toward accountability, she also stated that 'true justice requires consequences that reflect the severity of his actions — anything less would be a failure to recognize the harm he has caused.' Nagbe emphasized that Lester's plea did not erase the trauma her son endured or the 'deeper injustices that made this tragedy possible.' According to court documents, Lester told police he went to his front door armed with a gun after hearing the doorbell that night. He claimed to be 'scared to death' because he saw a Black male through the glass front door and perceived the teenager as a threat. Lester stated that he saw someone he believed was trying to break into his home and shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door. He denied any exchange of words with Yarl before firing the shots.





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shooting Teenager Self-Defense Racial Bias Plea Deal Kansas City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andrew Lester to Plead Guilty in Shooting of Ralph YarlAndrew Lester, the white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, in 2023, is set to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault.

Read more »

Andrew Lester to Plead Guilty in Ralph Yarl ShootingAndrew Lester, the white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black honor student, in 2023, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault. Yarl was mistakenly at Lester's doorstep and was shot after ringing the doorbell.

Read more »

Andrew Lester Set to Plead Guilty in Ralph Yarl ShootingAndrew Lester, the homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, after Yarl mistakenly rang his doorbell, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault.

Read more »

Lester Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge in Shooting of Ralph YarlAndrew Lester, an 86-year-old Kansas City man, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black honor student, who mistakenly rang Lester's doorbell in April 2023. The plea deal avoids a trial and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Read more »

Andrew Lester Pleads Guilty in Ralph Yarl ShootingAndrew Lester, the man charged with shooting Ralph Yarl after Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong house, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges. The case has sparked national attention and debate about race and gun violence.

Read more »

Missouri Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting of Black Teen Who Mistook Doorbell for His Sibling's HouseAndrew Lester, 86, accepted a plea deal for up to seven years in jail after shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, in the head when Yarl mistakenly rang his doorbell. Lester pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree assault. Yarl's family expressed frustration with the deal, saying it doesn't address the perceived failures in the justice system, including racial bias.

Read more »