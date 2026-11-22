The Kansas City Current clinched its inaugural NWSL championship with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit, prompting celebratory social media posts from co-owner Brittany Mahomes.

The Kansas City Current secured its first-ever NWSL championship trophy on Saturday night with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. This historic win concluded a tournament that had captivated fans and marked a significant milestone for the franchise since its inception. The triumph not only crowned the Current as league champions but also brought immense joy to the ownership group led by Brittany Mahomes, who shared the elation with supporters across digital platforms. The team validated years of investment with this decisive win.

The decisive moments of the final came late in the match when Current midfielder Debinha scored the winning goal. Her strike occurred in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, briefly extending the lead to 2-0 before the final whistle. This victory denied the Washington Spirit their fourth consecutive NWSL final appearance, marking the third straight final loss for the club. The win solidified the Currents place in the league history books as the newest champions and ended a long drought for the expanding club.

Also read Kansas City Current Claims NWSL Championship with Olympic Goal Over Washington Spirit

Brittany Mahomes took to social media to share behind-the-scenes footage of the thrilling finish and the subsequent celebrations. Dressed in a teal coat and a complementary club scarf, the 31-year-old co-owner was seen embracing and jumping with fellow co-owners Angie and Chris Long. She also jumped into the arms of team captain Lo'eau LaBonta, visibly emotional as she told the captain, You earned this. The video captured the intense joy and relief felt by the ownership group after years of building the team.

The celebration continued as Mahomes donned a navy NWSL hat that honored the championship. She shared the triumphant moments on Instagram, showing the deep personal connection she feels with the team. Her post highlighted the unity of the ownership group and the shared excitement of the moment. The visual of the group jumping in celebration became a defining image of the night.

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Brady Mahomes was accompanied to the game by Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Although Patrick Mahomes was not present in the stands for the championship match, he remained active on X to acknowledge the historic win. He also showed his support by wearing a Current jersey upon his arrival at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs Sunday clash against the Cardinals. This display of family solidarity highlighted the close connection between the NFL star and the NWSL success.

Patrick Mahomes posted an image of himself wearing the jersey with the caption, My boy!!!!!, demonstrating his pride in his sister-in-law's venture. The couple has been a part of the inaugural ownership group of the Current since it was announced as an expansion team in 2020. This championship validates the long-term vision and investment made by the ownership group over the past several years. The win serves as a testament to the growth of the NWSL and the competitive balance within the league.

Seconds after Debinha's goal, Trinity Rodman scored for the Spirit to give fans hope for a comeback. However, the Current held on to secure the victory. This result marks a turning point for the Spirit organization and a crowning achievement for the Current. The loss continues a difficult streak for Rodman and the Spirit, who have now lost three straight NWSL finals. The current victory ensures the Current will be remembered as the team that broke through.

The emotional weight of the victory was evident in the interactions between players and owners. Lo'eau LaBonta, the captain, was clearly moved by the recognition from Mahomes. The scene of Mahomes jumping into LaBonta's arms encapsulated the team spirit. It showed that the success was a collective effort shared by everyone involved in the organization.

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Fans across social media platforms reacted with enthusiasm to the news of the championship. The image of the team celebrating with Mahomes became widely shared. It reinforced the growing popularity of the NWSL and the influence of high-profile owners. The victory is expected to boost attendance and viewership for future matches.

This win solidifies the Kansas City Current as a major force in professional women's soccer. The ownership group's ability to assemble a winning team in such a short timeframe is remarkable. It sets a high bar for other expansion teams and franchises. The celebration at Audi Field was just the beginning of what promises to be a historic era for the club. The team now looks forward to defending their title in the coming season.