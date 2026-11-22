Kansas City Current defeated Washington Spirit 2-1 to claim their first NWSL Championship at Audi Field on November 21, 2026. Kayla Sharples scored a rare Olympic goal from a corner kick in the second half, while Debinha added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time. Trinity Rodman scored late for Washington, but Kansas City held on to win the title in their sixth season.

The LED board shows Kansas City Current as the NWSL Championship winner following the 2026 NWSL Championship between Washington Spirit v Kansas City Current at Audi Field on November 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.in the 54th minute to lift the Kansas City Current to their first championship in the National Women's Soccer League, 2-1 over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.

Debinha added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, and the Current needed it when Trinity Rodman scored for Washington in the 98th minute. Kansas City held on through a couple more tense scrambles in front to claim the title. DiBernardo sent a corner in from the left side early in the second half, and the ball curled into the net as Kansas City's Kayla Sharples and Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver both jumped for it.

Also read Where to Watch the NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

Spirit players appealed for a foul on Sharples, but the goal stood. The rare Olympic goal — the term for a corner kick that goes directly into the net without another player redirecting it — delivering the championship to the Current in their sixth season of existence.

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Kansas City Current defender Kayla Sharples and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, right, battle for the ball during the first half of the NWSL championship soccer match, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Washington.