Kansas City Current Advance to NWSL Final After Halftime Victory Over Gotham FC

Kansas City Current defeated Gotham FC 2-1 in the NWSL semifinal at Icahn Stadium. Croix Bethune scored a free kick in the 20th minute, and Naomi Gilhespy added a winner after a Gotham own goal. The Current advanced to the final where they will face the Portland Thorns.

Midfielder Croix Bethune also scored for the Current, who will face theThe Spirit defeated the Utah Royals 2-1 in the other semifinal on Saturday. Bethune earned a dangerous free kick at the top of the box by drawing a foul on Gotham's Denise O’Sullivan.

Bethune curled her free kick around the wall and into the net in the 20th minute. The home side leveled the match on an own goal by Current defender Laney Rouse off a cross into the box from Gotham forward Midge Purce in the 69th minute. Goalkeeper Lorena attempted to come off her line and was unable to make a play on the ball.

Also read Gotham FC Are ‘Making Lemonade Out of Lemons’ Amid Stadium Relocation for NWSL Semifinal

It was the second own goal for Gotham in the playoffs after their 1-0 win over Seattle Reign in the quarterfinals. Hopkins left-footed volley for the winner struck off the top of the bar and over the line on a set piece delivery from Current defender“I was unmarked and trying to hold my line,” Hopkins said.

Advertisement

“Thank God I wasn’t offside, just trying to play the ball across, and ended up in the back of the net. ” Although Kansas City had the disadvantage in possession with just 35%, the team had the advantage in total shots and shots on goal . Chris ArmasGotham FC generated 11 shots combined in both playoff matches and did not record one on target in all 180 minutes and stoppage time.

Initially listed as questionable due to injury, Gotham midfielders Jaelin Howell started the match andAmid concerns about the quality of the playing surface at Gotham's Sports Illustrated Stadium in, New Jersey, the match was moved to the much smaller Icahn Stadium in Manhattan with a capacity of 5,000. The start of the match was delayed by some 20 minutes because the broadcast of the No. 3 Southern California vs. No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball game ran long.